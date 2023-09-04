Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 13:54

Cork driver among more than 120 caught speeding as part of national slow down day

In the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 37,916 vehicles and detected 127 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.


Echo reporter

A Cork driver was caught speeding today as part of National Slow Down Day, which is taking place across Ireland today amid an increase in road deaths this year. 

Examples of high speeds include 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Rochestown Road in Cork. 

Other high speeds detected include 121km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N2 Drumcaw in Monaghan; 108km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R513 Herbertstown in Limerick; 134km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Timmore Newcastle in Wicklow; 130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Dooneen Castleisland in Kerry; and 155km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Killavally Tyrrellspass in Westmeath. 

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

