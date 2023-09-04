Gardaí to conduct national 'Slow Down' initiative amid increase in road deaths

An Garda Síochána will conduct a national speed enforcement operation 'Slow Down', supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) for a 24 hour period from 7am this morning to 7am tomorrow.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish Roads to date in 2023, 23 more than the same period 2022 and 38 more than the same period 2019.

One in three (43) of all deaths to date in 2023 on Irish Roads were younger persons under the age 25. Approximately one in 4 (29) of all deaths to date this year were pedestrians, while around the same number were passengers in vehicles. Meanwhile, around one in five of all deaths to date in 2023 took place during in the month of August.

An Garda Síochána carries out a number of high profile ‘Slow Down’ days each year, in support of daily speed enforcement operations.

The aim of aim of 'Slow Down' day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Operation ‘Slow Down’ was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users, particularly vulnerable road users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and specifically younger road users.

However, with the alarming increase in the number of road fatalities on Irish Roads this year, and in recent months, Operation ‘Slow Down’ has taken on increased urgency and relevance.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to all drivers to support Operation ‘Slow Down’ today, whether using your vehicle for a personal journey, commuting to work or driving for work. Every Driver can play their part.

Reduce Speed

The World Health Organisation estimated that a 5% reduction in average speed could result in a 30% reduction in fatal collisions, and therefore reducing every motorists’ speed is essential to improving safety on our roads.

An Garda Síochána and its road safety partners Go-Safe have detected over 105,000 drivers to the end August 2023 driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

However, driving within the speed limit but at a speed inappropriate for the prevailing traffic, road, weather and vehicle conditions is also a significant factor in road traffic collisions.

The greater the speed, even within posted speed limits, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the bigger the impact and severe the outcome for those involved in a road traffic collision.

A pedestrian or cyclist involved in a Road Traffic Collision with a vehicle travelling at 50 km/h has a 50% chance of living - A pedestrian or cyclist involved in a Road Traffic Collision with a vehicle travelling at 60 km/h has only a 10% chance of living.

Assistant Commissioner, Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: "The trauma on our roads so far in 2023 is and will have lasting impacts on families and communities. An Garda Síochána continues to carry out speed enforcement across our roads.

"Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions.

"Speeding is reckless, not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives.

"I’m appealing to all road users to support us in our efforts to keep everybody safe on our roads. Please slow down, check your speed, drive safely, not only on National Slow Down Day, but every day."

Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, added: "We have a speed epidemic in Ireland. The RSA regularly commission observational studies, where the actual real-life behaviours of drivers at the roadside are logged. In 2021, over three quarters (77%) of drivers observed on 50km/h roads were exceeding the speed limit. In addition, 29% (almost one in three) of drivers observed on 100km/h roads exceeding the speed limit on these higher speed roads.

"This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable.

"Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur. Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs. We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day. National Slow Down Day is the day for us all to start.”