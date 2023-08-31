Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 12:13

Gardaí seeking public assistance to find missing Cork man

Denis is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall with a broad build.
Denis Corcoran

Echo reporter

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Denis Corcoran who was reported missing on Tuesday, 29th August 2023.

Denis is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall with a broad build. He has blue eyes and brown, shaved hair. It is not known what Denis was wearing at the time he went missing.

Denis is known to frequent Cork city.

Gardaí and Denis' family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

