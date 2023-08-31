Culture Night to return to Cork with a range of events taking place across the city

CULTURE Night returns to Cork on September 22, with a range of events taking place across the city.

Cork City’s Culture Night programme contains a range of events which will appear in online listings and printed fliers around the city over the coming weeks.

Some of the key events taking place on the night includes The Electronic Music Council, as well as the Faoi Choim na hOíche will be in Cork’s City Hall from 9pm until late.

Candy’s Sweet as Circus Cabaret, presented by Cork’s own Circus Factory, will invite audiences to participate in a fantastic feast for the senses from 10pm at The Marina Market.

One new venue of note is the refurbished Elizabeth Fort, which will host the Barrack Street Band, while the Butter Exchange Band opens its band room doors on the Northside.

Venues that are always very popular to visit on Culture Night include the Wandesford Quay Complex, which includes Backwater Artists, Cork Printmakers and the Lavitt Gallery, plus the central gem in Cork’s classic cultural crown – the Crawford Gallery.

“The big thing is to plan in advance what you want to see, view, and engage in. It is an evening to turn the TV off, come into town, relax and soak up the atmosphere; and I’ll see everyone there,” said Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

Free Culture buses provided by Bus Eireann for the event will run from City Hall to venues outside the city centre, as well as entertaining revellers with performances on board.

Maureen Kennelly, Arts Council Director, said: “We in the Arts Council, as stewards, are delighted to bring this important collective cultural experience to life. This year we are celebrating Culture Night’s coming of age and I encourage everyone to come out on Friday, September 22, have fun and wish Culture Night a happy 18th birthday!”

Patrons are advised that while all events are free, some require booking.

This week, selected venues issue partial ticket releases, while the full selection will be available from September 8. See the Culture Night social media pages to be the first to know about ticket releases.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said:

"I am thrilled that additional funding from my department for the Culture Night late scheme will support 19 flagship arts events across Ireland that will begin after 9pm and continue late into the night."