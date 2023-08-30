Man further remanded in custody in connection with alleged bottle attack

A 29-year-old man has been further remanded in custody as gardaí await the directions of the DPP in relation to an incident where a man died after he sustained serious injuries following an alleged bottle attack in Cork.

Jason Butler (32) of Castleredmond in Midleton, Cork passed away on June 16 last at Cork University Hospital.

He had been transferred to hospital two days earlier after he was allegedly slashed in the throat during an incident on Grand Parade in the city.

Aaron Babbington, of Churchfield Avenue in Cork, appeared before Cork District Court on the morning of June 16 last where he was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Butler on the evening of June 14. Mr Butler died in hospital just hours after Mr Babbington was charged.

Mr Babbington appeared before Cork District Court by video link today.

Sgt Gearoid Davis applied for a further remand in custody in the case to allow for the obtaining of DPP directions. No objection was made to this application.

Judge Joanne Carroll remanded Mr Babbington in continuing custody until his next court appearance on September 13 next.

Meanwhile, when Mr Babbington was charged in connection with the offence in June gardaí indicated that they they were objecting to bail on the grounds of the gravity of the charge and possible witness interference.

Det Garda Pat Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said that Mr Babbington made no reply to the charge which was put to him under caution.

Det Garda Russell alleged that Mr Babbington had been seen by several people:

“I believe there is strong evidence that on June 14, 2023, at 7.38pm the injured party was in the company of the accused and his (Babbington’s) partner and that he was approached by the accused and stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle.”

He said that the incident happened “in broad daylight in an area with a large number of pedestrians present, including children.”

Det Garda Russell said that Babbington had a serious alcohol addiction and was a “danger to himself and other members of the public.”

He expressed concerns about possible witness interference in the case if the accused was granted bail.

He also stated that Babbington would be incapable of attending court if granted bail arising out of the severity of his alcoholism.

Bail was denied in the case.

Jason Butler was living at SVP Deerpark House Hotel in Friars Walk in Cork in the period leading up to his death.

This is a support service which assists people as they attempt to move on from homelessness.