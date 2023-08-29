'Exactly what the city needs': Chamber welcomes Cork docklands development

PLANS for 1,325 apartments in the city’s docklands have been welcomed by the CEO of Cork Chamber.

Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO reacted to news that planning permission has been granted for the development.

“A development of this scale is exactly what the city needs as it continues to grow sustainably,” he said.

“It will be key in attracting and maintaining a highly skilled and diverse workforce. Demand for housing continues to outstrip supply in the city, and in order to continue growing our economy Cork must be considered an attractive place to live and work with large-scale developments of this size which are of mixed tenure in nature”. It is hoped that the O’Callaghan Properties construction project will help meet demand amid anticipated growth of the city in the coming decades.

“It is a project that directly aligns with the positivity that we are seeing from our members, but this momentum must be a foundation for future development and the Government’s Housing For All Strategy must deliver, removing any barriers that exist to future developments,” Mr Healy added.

Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), have been granted 10-year planning permission to develop 1,325 residential units, including apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Gouldings site, Centre Park Rd/Monahan Rd.

Managing director of OCP, Brian O’Callaghan, hailed the decision as “tremendous news”.

“This O’Callaghan Properties project on the former Gouldings site at Centre Park Rd/Monahan Rd will be a game changer for the city and its Docklands.

“The provision of a large quantum of housing within easy walking distance of the city centre is much needed and is a key to unlocking the full potential of Docklands.”

The application for the LRD at Centre Park Rd/Monahan Rd was lodged with Cork City Council in June.

There are 51 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development, however, the document outlining these conditions has yet to be published.