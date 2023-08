A charity fundraiser involving family pets and bandanas has set tails wagging across Cork city and county.

The Big Walk is the brainchild of Cobh-based charity Brighter Communities Worldwide, an Irish non-governmental organisation working in partnership with local communities in Kenya for over twenty years.

Organisers have decided to bring on board four-legged walking companions in the hope of enticing more participants to join the challenge.

Participants are being challenged to meet a target of 10,000km by the end of October equivalent to the distance between Cork and Kenya.

It is hoped that €20,000 can be raised to support access to clean water and sanitation for Kenyan communities linked with the charity.

Participating dogs will be sent funky handmade bandanas made by a women’s group in Nakuru in Kenya supported by the charity.

Owners can then post photos of their dogs sporting the accessories on social media.

Brighter Communities Worldwide Operations Manager Rose Hennessy spoke about how the fundraiser will benefit dogs as well as communities in need.

“Dogs love walking and we love our dogs so what better way to raise money for a hard-working charity than to take them for walkies,” she said. “Now, that the lazy, hazy days of summer are over and autumn is upon us, we’re asking people to build the Big Walk into their routine.

“We’ve reached over 7,300km and raised over €4,000 so far — we have a way to go yet and we need your help to get there.

“It’s a novel challenge and one that people of all ages and fitness levels can get behind. People love to walk, and walking with their dogs is a win-win for all concerned”.

The challenge is not restricted to walking.

“As well as walking, we have participants who are cycling, spinning, swimming, climbing mountains.

“They are doing it alone or with walking groups, running groups, work colleague and friends.”