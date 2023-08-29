Six coastal and water areas in Cork labelled 'littered', according to recent survey

SIX Cork areas were labelled littered in the latest annual survey of coasts and inland waterways by business group, Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

The coastal litter survey reported that Ballinacurra, Bantry Harbour, Castletownbere Harbour, Cork Harbour at Blackrock Castle, Kinsale Harbour and White Bay Beach were all found to be littered.

The report found that Blackrock Castle (Cork Harbour), a blackspot in previous IBAL surveys, improved to littered, as did White Bay.

No Cork area featured in the moderately littered or clean to European norms categories.

The national study of 33 areas nationwide by An Taisce in June and July comprised waterfronts and immediate environs.

No area nationwide was deemed a litter blackspot but the report found that the majority of beaches nationwide are falling short of clean status and coastal areas to be more littered than towns.

Fianna Fáil councillor Terry Shannon called on people to take more responsibility when they are availing of the resources in Blackrock.

“It is welcome there is an improvement," he said. "We would call on people if they are going to the beach, going on the amenity walk or visiting Blackrock Castle to take their rubbish home with them. People have a responsibility to mind the place. The city council are doing huge work with putting in amenity walks, open spaces, and the gym by Blackrock Castle,” he added.

“There is a very active clean up group in Blackrock who do amazing work. People should be supportive of these volunteers and always remember to take their rubbish home with them."

Fianna Fáil councillor Ann Marie Ahern said everyone needs to club together to ensure White Bay Beach is kept as clean as possible.

“It is good it is improving as it is a great area and so popular with locals and tourists alike," she stated. "Continuous monitoring and improvement will have to be kept going in the area. I hope this will be supported by Cork County Council. Everyone needs to club together, and we will all benefit from the beach.”

Report's Findings

An Taisce's report for Ballinacurra stated that there was a very obvious and heavy litter presence, most notably at the water's edge. It also found that there was no obvious dog fouling, and that the pier itself was litter free.

The report for Bantry Harbour found there was a very definite litter presence at the recycle facility. It also stated that the litter bins at the square were full and overflowing.

The report for Castletownbere stated there was a slip when it came to litter levels compared to the summer of 2022, and indicated that the litter was not just confined to the water. On the plus side, it found that the litter bins were freshly presented.

The report for Blackrock Castle stated they had seen a notable improvement in the overall presentation and maintenance of the waterside environment. It praised the very clear signage relating to Amenity Walkway Clean Up. The report found that the most obvious litter items were fastfood, cigarette butts and dog-fouling.

The report for Kinsale, meanwhile, stated that some litter bins were overflowing and the contents were strewn on the ground by birds. The report praised the built environment, which was freshly presented.

The report for White Bay found there had been an improvement in litter levels compared to 2022. They stated however, that it remains a mixed site in terms of litter - there were some very clean areas and some heavily littered areas.