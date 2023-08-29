Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 11:55

Cork singer-songwriters secure slot at Electric Picnic

Two chart-topping Cork singer-songwriters are headed for Electric Picnic next weekend.
Cork singers Dylan Brickley and Korey Power are playing the Three City stage at Electric Picnic.

Donal O’Keeffe

Two young Cork singer-songwriters have hit the big time, securing a slot in one of Ireland’s top music festivals.

Dylan Brickley and Korey Power have built up a loyal following on Leeside over the past few years, winning fans over one busking session at a time, and now the young singer-songwriters are on their way to Stradbally in Co Laois for this year’s Electric Picnic.

Both men are Cork natives, Mr Brickley (30) is from Whitechurch, and Mr Power (28) is from Farranree, and both have topped the iTunes charts.

Mr Brickley has been busking in Cork for the past decade and has had a number one with his song, ‘Close to Me’.

Mr Power has been busking for the past three years, and has three times topped the charts with his songs, ‘Shadows’, ‘Street Lights’ and ‘Give Me a Reason’.

Mr Power is set to play at Electric Picnic with a three-piece band on the afternoon of Saturday, September 2, and he and Mr Brickley will share a stage the next day, on Sunday afternoon at the Three For All music stage.

Mr Power said he was delighted to be playing Electric Picnic.

“It’s my first time going to the festival, so to be taking part in it as well is quite an amazing opportunity, and I think this is something I’ll always remember,” he said.

Mr Brickley said their shared gig would feature their own songs, and it was something they were very much looking forward to, as they had both been playing together “for years”.

“We’ve both had successes on the charts and the social media is really taking off for both of us, on TikTok and Facebook and Instagram,” he said.

“It’s taken us both a bit of time to build ourselves up and get a bit of momentum behind [us], because it’s all about getting that bit of confidence and building an audience.”

Dylan Brickley and Korey Power play the Electric Picnic Three For All music stage at 3.30pm on Sunday, September 3.

Music
