Other Voices set to make a return to UCC next month

Other Voices will return to University College Cork’s (UCC) riverside campus for a second time this September.

Following the huge success of last year’s Other Voices ‘Bringing It All Back Home: UCC’, this year’s collaboration promises another evening of artistic brilliance and unmissable performances taking place live and online on Thursday, September 28.

Chart-topping pop-rock group Picture This, Choice Music Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Niamh Regan, Cork’s own alt-rock six-piece Cardinals, and critically acclaimed Ballymun hip-hop-jazz collective Bricknasty are among the first Irish acts to be announced.

Last year’s inaugural event captured live sets from Cork’s own Cian Ducrot — who this month topped the charts in Ireland and the UK with his debut album Victory — Mercury Prize nominee SOAK, industry favourite Biig Piig, and many more.

“Our mission at Other Voices has always been to celebrate what’s about to happen and the musical life of UCC will be celebrated across the campus with performances in The Honan Chapel, The Glucksman Gallery, and The Aula Max,” Other Voices founder Philip King said.

“We are grateful to UCC and to Bank of Ireland for the opportunity to deepen and strengthen our relationship with the university and to enhance and enrich the student experience.”

Beyond the livestreamed performances, homegrown talent will take centre stage with the ‘Other Voices of UCC’ warm up concert taking place in The Hub from 1 to 3pm.

UCC president John O’Halloran said: “Other Voices at UCC is a window into our beautiful campus and a celebration of creativity.

“We’re delighted to welcome Philip, MayKay, and the Other Voices crew back to UCC this September.”

Meanwhile, Ian McMorrough, director of Bank of Ireland Area South said: “The 2023 line up for Other Voices guarantees a fantastic evening for those attending at UCC or tuning in from around the world.

“Bank of Ireland wishes everybody involved the very best of luck.”

Irish and international music fans can watch the performances for free on Other Voices YouTube and Facebook platforms.