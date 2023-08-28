Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 15:10

Gardaí investigating confrontation between library protestor and Lord Mayor in Cork city

Councillor Kieran McCarthy, who was elected Lord Mayor in June, was attending the North Main Street carnival on Saturday when he was challenged by Ross Lahive, who was involved in protests against the availability of LGBTQ+ reading material in public libraries.
Gardaí investigating confrontation between library protestor and Lord Mayor in Cork city

Cllr. Kieran McCarthy pictured at his inauguration as the new Lord Mayor of Cork in The City Hall.

Donal O’Keeffe

GARDA have said they are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday, in which the Lord Mayor of Cork was confronted by a leading far-right demonstrator.

Councillor Kieran McCarthy, who was elected Lord Mayor in June, was attending the North Main Street carnival on Saturday when he was challenged by Ross Lahive, who was involved in protests against the availability of LGBTQ+ reading material in public libraries.

In recent months, those protests twice led to the closure of Cork Central Library on the Grand Parade.

In August, Cllr McCarthy had said he planned to meet with senior gardaí to discuss what he called the “horrific harassment” of library staff.

On Saturday, on North Main Street, Mr Lahive confronted Mr McCarthy about his comments and Mr Lahive filmed the incident on his phone.

Mr McCarthy responded “Oh, I’ve been waiting for this”, before breaking into a spirited rendition of “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!, which he then followed with “Some Enchanted Evening”, from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1949 South Pacific.

In the video, as Mr McCarthy attempts to walk away, a scuffle appears to occur, and the phone seems to be dropped on the ground.

Mr Lahive has subsequently claimed on social media that his phone was thrown in the air and he has alleged that it struck a bystander on the head.

Mr Lahive also posted footage showing him following the Lord Mayor into St Peter’s cultural centre, where Mr Lahive then remonstrates with staff members and members of the public, before eventually leaving.

In one of his social media posts, Mr Lahive says: “I’m going to go after the Lord Mayor, this is just starting now lads, I’m not quitting on this.

“I’m not done with this by a long shot, I’m going to go after the Lord Mayor,” he says.

“Lord Mayor, I’m coming after you, I’m in touch with lawyers, my solicitors, I’m going to be putting a statement in, how dare you.” 

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred on North Main Street in Cork City on Saturday, 26 August 2023”.

Councillor McCarthy declined to comment, and Cork City Council did not respond to a request for comment.

More in this section

DPP directions awaited in case of man (41) charged with the murder of his wife in Cork DPP directions awaited in case of man (41) charged with the murder of his wife in Cork
DPP directions awaited in €4.2 million Cork drugs haul DPP directions awaited in €4.2 million Cork drugs haul
Prominent protestor arrested in Cork city for alleged harassment Prominent protestor arrested in Cork city for alleged harassment
<p>Cork Airport confirmed that the air traffic control issues in the UK are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights. Picture; David Creedon.</p>

Number of flights in and out of Cork Airport cancelled due to UK air traffic control issues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more