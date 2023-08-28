Gardaí investigating confrontation between library protestor and Lord Mayor in Cork city

GARDA have said they are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday, in which the Lord Mayor of Cork was confronted by a leading far-right demonstrator.

Councillor Kieran McCarthy, who was elected Lord Mayor in June, was attending the North Main Street carnival on Saturday when he was challenged by Ross Lahive, who was involved in protests against the availability of LGBTQ+ reading material in public libraries.

In recent months, those protests twice led to the closure of Cork Central Library on the Grand Parade.

In August, Cllr McCarthy had said he planned to meet with senior gardaí to discuss what he called the “horrific harassment” of library staff.

On Saturday, on North Main Street, Mr Lahive confronted Mr McCarthy about his comments and Mr Lahive filmed the incident on his phone.

Mr McCarthy responded “Oh, I’ve been waiting for this”, before breaking into a spirited rendition of “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” from the 1943 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!, which he then followed with “Some Enchanted Evening”, from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1949 South Pacific.

In the video, as Mr McCarthy attempts to walk away, a scuffle appears to occur, and the phone seems to be dropped on the ground.

Mr Lahive has subsequently claimed on social media that his phone was thrown in the air and he has alleged that it struck a bystander on the head.

Mr Lahive also posted footage showing him following the Lord Mayor into St Peter’s cultural centre, where Mr Lahive then remonstrates with staff members and members of the public, before eventually leaving.

In one of his social media posts, Mr Lahive says: “I’m going to go after the Lord Mayor, this is just starting now lads, I’m not quitting on this.

“I’m not done with this by a long shot, I’m going to go after the Lord Mayor,” he says.

“Lord Mayor, I’m coming after you, I’m in touch with lawyers, my solicitors, I’m going to be putting a statement in, how dare you.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident which occurred on North Main Street in Cork City on Saturday, 26 August 2023”.

Councillor McCarthy declined to comment, and Cork City Council did not respond to a request for comment.