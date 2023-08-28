Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 15:08

Number of flights in and out of Cork Airport cancelled due to UK air traffic control issues

Cork Airport confirmed that the air traffic control issues in the UK are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights.
Cork Airport confirmed that the air traffic control issues in the UK are resulting in delays and cancellations to some flights. Picture; David Creedon.

Breda Graham

A number of flights into and out of Cork Airport have been cancelled or delayed due to an ongoing "technical issue" with UK air traffic control systems.

“We advise all passengers due to travel today to check the status of their flight with their airline in advance of travelling,” a spokesperson for Cork Airport said.

Delayed flights into Cork Airport include the 5.05pm Ryanair Flight FR6588 from Liverpool, 5.20pm Aer Lingus Flight EI861 from Palma and 8.05pm Aer Lingus Flight EI3843 from Bristol.

Flights into Cork Airport that have been cancelled include the 5.05pm Aer Lingus Flight EI715 from London Heathrow, 4.05pm Ryanair Flight FR905 from London Stansted, 4.35pm Lufthansa Flight LH984 from Frankfurt, and 4.35pm KLM Flight KL1087 from Amsterdam.

Affected flights out of Cork Airport include the 3.45pm Ryanair Flight FR7721 to London Gatwick and 5.50pm Aer Lingus Flight EI3842 to Bristol which have both been delayed.

Cancelled flights out of Cork Airport include the 4.15pm Aer Lingus Flight EI722 to London Heathrow, 5.10pm KLM Flight KL1088 to Amsterdam, and 5.45pm Lufthansa Flight LH985 to Frankfurt.

In the UK, National Air Traffic Services have said it has applied restrictions to traffic flow for safety, according to BBC News.

"Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” National Air Traffic Services told the BBC.

“UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety,” the NATS said.

