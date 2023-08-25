The Hyde Out Bar set to open its doors in Cork city 

A well-known Cork publican has taken over the former Nana’s premises on Douglas Street in what is his first solo venture.

Liam O’Shea will officially open The Hyde Out today after much preparation and anticipation.

Inspired by Douglas Hyde, The Hyde Out is a nod to Douglas Street, which was originally named Hyde Street.

With over four decades of experience, Liam and his team are promising “a warm and welcoming chilled-out pub” that will have something for everyone.

Liam began his career in the bar industry as a glass cleaner when he was just 14 and went on to manage The Idle Hour for 20 years before moving to The Pier Head Inn in Blackrock.

Marketing manager of the bar Emma Moloney said the support received ahead of the opening has been “amazing”, crediting Liam's connections within the industry.

“He’s been in the pub industry for so long and he has so many friends that he has built up through the years so he has a lot of support that way that I know will be coming in because Liam is there and everyone loves Liam because he’s just a really nice guy and we can definitely rely on seeing those customers coming in,” she said.

She said a lot of work has gone into clearing out the pub, painting it, and redecorating ahead of opening day.

The official opening will take place from 4pm today with their in-house mixologist on hand to mix up some premium cocktail offerings and bar staff serving craft beers and pints on tap.

“We’re going to have a jazz band every week and some trad music as well and we also have a piano we’ll get tuned up as well,” Emma added.

Acknowledging the recent 4 cent price hike on pints, she said: “I think we’re not going to have to make it completely unreasonable and we’ll keep it as level as we can. Liam has a lot of customers already and we haven’t even opened so I don’t think we will have to raise the prices too much. It will definitely be affordable.”