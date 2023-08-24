Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 11:04

Work to replace damaged watermains in Macroom gets underway

The mains are being replaced with new high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes.
Works are underway to replace damaged watermains in Macroom.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing approximately 1.4 kilometres of old and damaged watermains on Inchigeela Road in Macroom that were prone to frequent bursts and leakage.

The works started this week and is due to be completed by the end of September.

Customers should expect a more reliable water supply upon completion.

Ward and Burke Construction are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The section of works will take place along the R584 Inchigeela Road and L3430 Sleaveen Road in Macroom.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, traffic management in the form of traffic lights will be place for the duration of the project.

Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Paul Gray of Uisce Éireann explained: “Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption.

“Replacing these old water mains in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

“We would like to thank customers in advance for their cooperation and patience while we complete these works.” 

The works may require some short-term water shut offs, but customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Uisce Éireann said it understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption.

For more information visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/.

