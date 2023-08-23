Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 13:49

Topping the iTunes charts for the third time this summer, a young Cork songwriter is looking forward to a solo gig next month.
Northside singer tops charts for third time this summer

Mayfield singer and songwriter James Keegan has topped the iTunes charts for the third time.

Donal O’Keeffe

A young northside singer has just topped the charts for the third time this summer.

James Keegan, a 19-year-old musician from Mayfield, is currently at number one in the iTunes charts with his fourth single, Love Grows Easy.

It follows his second single, Take Me Home, which was released in early April and topped the iTunes charts, and Attach Me To The Fire, which made number one in June.

Rooted in acoustic pop and folk, James started this year strong, releasing his debut single, Learning To Smile, and playing Whelan’s in Dublin.

"I'm just delighted to have done so well, especially as this time I didn't hassle family and friends to buy the single," James told The Echo.

James plays a solo gig in DeBarra’s in Clonakilty on Friday, September 1.

On Friday, September 8, James plays support to George Murphy and the Rising Sons at the Sea Church in Ballycotton, returning to that venue to support Cry Before Dawn on the following Saturday. 

Echo Boy meets Cork's newest Lord Mayor in what is fast becoming annual tradition

