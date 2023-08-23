Northside singer tops charts for third time this summer

A young northside singer has just topped the charts for the third time this summer.

James Keegan, a 19-year-old musician from Mayfield, is currently at number one in the iTunes charts with his fourth single, Love Grows Easy.

It follows his second single, Take Me Home, which was released in early April and topped the iTunes charts, and Attach Me To The Fire, which made number one in June.

Rooted in acoustic pop and folk, James started this year strong, releasing his debut single, Learning To Smile, and playing Whelan’s in Dublin.

"I'm just delighted to have done so well, especially as this time I didn't hassle family and friends to buy the single," James told The Echo.

James plays a solo gig in DeBarra’s in Clonakilty on Friday, September 1.

On Friday, September 8, James plays support to George Murphy and the Rising Sons at the Sea Church in Ballycotton, returning to that venue to support Cry Before Dawn on the following Saturday.