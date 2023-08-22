'We share people's revulsion': Cork City Council condemns revving of car engines and loud music at northside cemetery

CITY Hall has condemned a disturbance at St Catherine’s Cemetery in Kilcully last Saturday after receiving a number of complaints.

A social media post seen by The Echo showed car engines being revved with large plumes of smoke billowing from exhaust pipes, loud music being played through a speaker system and a large gathering of people watching on.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said:

“The City Council has received a number of complaints from those with loved ones buried at St Catherine’s Cemetery and from local people in relation to a funeral that took place last Saturday.

“From eyewitness accounts and social media postings, it is evident that the behaviour of some who attended was totally inappropriate for a graveyard setting.

“The City Council can fully understand the upset this has caused and would share people's revulsion at what was witnessed.”

A local councillor said the disturbance caused “significant distress and upset to individuals with loved ones buried in the cemetery”.

MOTION

Independent councillor Kenneth O’Flynn has proposed a motion to address the issue which he said showed a complete disregard for the local community.

“It is crucial that prompt action be taken to ensure the sanctity and peacefulness of the cemetery is upheld,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn said numerous reports have been received from concerned citizens, particularly elderly individuals, who witnessed the distressing state of the cemetery during the incident.

“Many were left in tears due to the conditions they encountered. In light of these events, the City Council must act swiftly and implement necessary changes to prevent such occurrences from happening again in the future,” he said.

A social media post seen by The Echo showed car engines being revved with large plumes of smoke billowing from exhaust pipes, loud music being played through a speaker system and a large gathering of people watching on.

Mr O'Flynn has proposed that vehicle access would be restricted at the cemetery except for funeral directors, work vehicles for stonemasons and funeral processions in a bid to “minimise disturbances and maintain a calm atmosphere for visitors”.

He also proposed that noise pollution would be controlled with the use of stereos, karaoke machines, and any other music equipment limited to burial ceremonies only.

“This restriction ensures that the cemetery remains a place of tranquillity and respect, allowing mourners to pay their respects without undue interference,” Cllr O’Flynn said.

“The implementation of these changes is expected to restore Kilcully Cemetery as a serene and dignified place, providing solace for all those who visit to remember their loved ones.

“It is believed that with these regulations in place, future disruptions can be prevented, and the peace and reverence associated with such a sacred location can be fully restored.”