Triathlon Ireland says officials told race organisers it could not sanction Ironman swim

TRIATHLON Ireland says its officials told the organisers of Sunday’s Ironman event in Youghal that they could not sanction the race after carrying out a water safety assessment.
Two men died in separate incidents during the swim portion of the 70.3km event. Ironman said standard safety protocol checks which were completed ahead of the event “determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place”.
The men have been named as Ivan Chittenden, 64, who lived in Toronto, Ontario, and Brendan Wall, 45, of Cardrath, Slane, Co Meath, who was based in Solihull in England. Postmortems were due to be carried out yesterday.
Last night, a statement issued by Triathlon Ireland said it was “reeling” from the tragedies and that “the triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us”.
“For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment. Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”