'He had loads of energy and plans': Father pays tribute to André in moving eulogy

THE father of a little boy who died after being struck by a car said his family has been hit with a ‘wrecking ball of emotion’ as he addressed tearful mourners in Carrigaline over the weekend.

César Ladeiro was attempting to hold back tears as he described the late little André who he referred to as “my baby giant”.

André, whose full name was André Castro Ladeiro, passed away on August 16 in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin after being hit by a car while cycling across the road with his dad on the Cork road near the Ballinrea roundabout at around 9.20am the previous Saturday.

He had travelled from Portugal with his parents César and Filipa and little brother Tomás back in 2019 for a new life in Ireland.

His funeral mass at the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline, led by Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll, told of how he became fluent in English in just six months, despite not having a word of the language prior to the trip.

André had been a second-class pupil at Owenabue Educate Together NS since the school’s opening in September 2020 and was looking forward to returning in the coming weeks.

In a moving eulogy, César described the joy André felt when his younger brother Tomás was born.

He added that the little boy was thrilled he finally had someone to participate in his magic shows.

“From that day on until eternity André had someone else he could teach”, César told mourners.

“He had someone else there who can laugh with him and laugh of him, to watch and participate in his magic shows, his theatres, his dance performances, cooking lessons and story building. He had someone he could always ask to join in and conspire and someone to fight as well. For the first time he had this friend that was more than a friend. He has his brother. Tomás – André’s brother lost his pal this week as did so many of you”.

GRIEF

He attempted to describe the mixed emotions and complicated grief his family is experiencing.

“Normally, the stories start at the beginning, not this one. It also does not start at the end. All the words we receive bring us both comfort and distress. We cheer and we cry. It makes us angry and peaceful. It is a wrecking ball of emotions. Still, on the 16th Of August 23, or probably on the 12th, we started the biggest puzzle that we could be in. Our life will be an infinite Lego full of bricks”.

The courageous dad acknowledged it will be difficult for the whole community as they try to rebuild their lives piece by piece.

“I do hope you like puzzles and bricks too because if we are here gathered together, sharing this moment together it’s because André touched your lives too”.

He described what they learned from the adored little boy during his short lifetime.

“André showed us how to be a father and a mother. As the first child he was very spoiled, as you all should be. He taught us to live with our heart out of our body, how to smile every single day and be grateful. On the day Tomás was born André was thrilled. Then on the 19th of August, 2019 Andrew started a new journey -a challenging one. He flew from Portugal and arrived in this new home here in Carrigaline, four years ago, exactly”.

The proud father described everything André packed into his short life.

“He learned English and a bit of Irish, Irish dance, hurling, football, taekwondo. He played the piano. He learned how to swim and be in a classroom. He learned how to ride his bike. He made loads of friends from all backgrounds, ages, religions and beliefs.

"André was one of those people who would raise the bar including more and more people. He was generous, thoughtful, respectful and loyal. He shared kindness and care. He had loads of energy and plans, positive plans. He would light up a room and even now after his tragic death, when no one can cope, he will light up a room”.

He said that André will be a light shining down on them even on their darkest days.

“The sun is always there above us all and we feel both its light and its warmth, even with all the clouds here in Ireland”.

André’s grandfather Victor also moved members of the congregation to tears with a eulogy that was later translated from his native Portuguese to English.

In a tribute to open the mass he described how news of André’s accident hit them like “an atomic bomb”.

“On Saturday, August 12th, so fast and furious the news came like an atomic bomb. So acute and bitter, the bearer of great torment. Our André had been run over. According to the description, salvation was almost absurd. I couldn’t believe my ears. My cheeks were flooded with tears. Your happiness, your tenderness, your attitude, your magnitude. Your magic, your fantasy, your courtesy. It was all good fortune for us.

"The dancing, the singing, the power of acting. Though still a child, your wit, your meticulousness, your sensitivity, so above your tender age. During the procession of the saints, I looked up to Heaven and said the following prayer to the saints, to God.

“Despite my discontent Oh God, please perform the miracle or else take him to your glory”. But the miracle became impossible. Science too has become incompatible”.

He emphasised that André will never be forgotten.

“You have gone to God. Even though your life was brief you lived it without any grief. Your short passage was not in vain. In our hearts you will remain. With great emotion and commotion your legacy will forever be remembered. Even against our will, your presence will stand still”.

The grandfather also made a reference to the treehouse he will never get to build André.

“I did not get to do your desire but God in his infinite mercy did not forget it. He found you a little house in Heaven. Up there you can watch over us”.

André had been reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, in Carrigaline from 10am until 11am last Saturday before being brought to the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

The eight-year-old was laid to rest at the All Souls Cemetery, Barnahely, Ringaskiddy. He is survived by parents César and Filipa and his brother Tomás.