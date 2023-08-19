Cork Burlesque Festival returns for 'unforgettable comeback'

The Cork Burlesque Festival is back in 2023, and after a short lived start back in 2019, organisers are coming back determined to put on an unforgettable comeback.

I’ve been chatting to Miss Emerald Elle, who has been working tirelessly behind the scenes alongside Fifi La Roux to get the show on the road.

“We are both burlesque performers who were born in Cork. We decided to produce the Cork Burlesque Festival together as we wanted to bring a new, unique and fun event to Cork and also to bring some of the very best performers in Burlesque to Cork,” said Emerald.

“The first festival happened in 2019.

"Unfortunately the 2020 festival was cancelled just weeks before it was due to take place because of the covid-19 pandemic. We took our time in bringing the festival back as we wanted to be very sure that covid would not affect it again and so the 2023 festival is now the second time we will have run the festival,” Emerald added.

Alice Apparently- Cork Burlesque Festival Gala Show. Pic: Ankie Janssen

The event in 2019 welcomed burlesquers, performers and entertainers from an impressive selection of locations who travelled to Cork especially for the occasion.

“In 2019, we had performers from Ireland, the UK, Germany and France including the then reigning Miss Burlesque Ireland Bella Agogo, UK cabaret royalty Kiki de Ville who you may have seen on The Voice UK or as a judge on BBC’s talent show All Together Now and comedian Jonathan Mayor,” shared Emerald.

Excitement is building for this year’s festival that boasts an impressive lineup from the August 24 to 26. This year they also have an impressive line up that’s not to be missed across the festival.

“This year, we have two very special guests flying in from Canada, Miss Exotic World 2022 Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière and Rubyyy Jones.

“Lou Lou is a Afro-Indigenous internationally renowned neo-burlesque dancer, teacher, and activist hailing from the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake, Quebec. She has been named in the Top 50 Worldwide Burlesque Performers by 21st Century Burlesque Magazine numerous times and won the prestigious title of Miss Exotic World at the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in 2022,” Emerald explained.

“Rubyyy Jones is Dubbed the ‘Queen of Queerlesque’ and ranked in the Top 20 UK Burlesque Performers by 21st Century Burlesque Magazine multiple times. Rubyyy is a powerhouse striptease artist, an electric, naked activist and an international performer on neo/queerlesque and queer performance stages. Rubyyy moved from the UK back to her homeland Canada in 2021 as this will be their first time performing on this side of the Atlantic since their move,” Emerald continued.

“We also have well known performers form the UK such as Lilly Snatchdragon and the reigning Mr Burlesque UK Mark Anthony. Showcasing diversity on our stage is extremely important to us and we feel very blessed to have such incredible performers joining us this year,” Emerald added.

Kiki de Ville- host of Cork Burlesque Festival Gala Show 2019. Pic: Ankie Janssen

This year, Cork Burlesque Festival will appear at a staple Cork location for the first time. The Cork Burlesque Festival will take place at the Cork Arts Theatre on Carroll’s Quay. The Vintage Market will also pop up at the Marina Market as part of this years line up.

“The theatre is an integral part of Cork’s artistic and cultural community and we are extremely grateful for their support,” said Emerald.

“One of the highlights of the festival will be The Headliner competition, a friendly competition where some of the best newcomers on the scene will come together to compete for the title of The Headliner, win a crown and a coveted performance spot in the Gala show.

“The competition is dedicated to our dear friend, Piggy Rox, who passed in 2022,” shared Emerald.

“Each night of the festival will be filled with talented performers, exquisite costumes and powerful acts that are sure to make a wonderful unique and entertaining night out,” she continued.

Winner of the 2019 Newcomer Competition Velvet Fox with producers Fifi La Roux and Miss Emerald Elle. Photo by Ankie Janssen.

“We are extremely excited to welcome burlesque, drag and cabaret performers from around the word to Cork this year, to show off how wonderful the performance community in Ireland is and to bring the community together as this will be the first burlesque festival held in Ireland since pre-covid times.

“We can’t wait to see smiling faces meeting old friends and making new connections,” said Emerald.

For more information head over to corkburlesquefestival.com or find all the events taking place across the festival on their Instagram page @corkburlesquefestival.