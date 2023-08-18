Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Waterstones Cork to host An Evening with renowned author, John Connolly

John Breen of Waterstones Cork said they want as many customers as possible to be able to enjoy the evening with John Connolly.
Waterstones Cork to host An Evening with renowned author, John Connolly

John Connolly returns to Cork.

Waterstones Cork will host 'An Evening with John Connolly', a world-renowned author primarily known for his Charlie Parker novels, on August 30.

His new book, The Land of Lost Things, is not a Parker novel but rather a sequel to The Book of Lost Things which was published 17 years ago and is his favourite example of his work.

John Breen of Waterstones Cork said they want as many customers as possible to be able to enjoy the evening with John Connolly.

He added they have hosted events with him in the past.

“John is a very entertaining speaker, so this really is an evening not to be missed,” stated Mr Breen.

John will travel to Reading, Cardiff, Liverpool, Dundee and Durham after his Cork stint.

An Evening with John Connolly starts at 6.30pm on August 30 in Waterstones on Patrick Street.

More in this section

Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square Cork teenage filmmaker to have his work screened in Times Square
Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken Charity shop owner urges thief to do ‘right thing’ after €200 was taken
Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024 Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024
Cork eventsCork Arts
Emergency Services Stock

Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing 17-year-old

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more