Waterstones Cork to host An Evening with renowned author, John Connolly

Waterstones Cork will host 'An Evening with John Connolly', a world-renowned author primarily known for his Charlie Parker novels, on August 30.

His new book, The Land of Lost Things, is not a Parker novel but rather a sequel to The Book of Lost Things which was published 17 years ago and is his favourite example of his work.

John Breen of Waterstones Cork said they want as many customers as possible to be able to enjoy the evening with John Connolly.

He added they have hosted events with him in the past.

“John is a very entertaining speaker, so this really is an evening not to be missed,” stated Mr Breen.

John will travel to Reading, Cardiff, Liverpool, Dundee and Durham after his Cork stint.

An Evening with John Connolly starts at 6.30pm on August 30 in Waterstones on Patrick Street.