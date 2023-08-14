'We get horses in all sorts of conditions': A stable place to live for neglected horses

“HUNDREDS of horses have benefitted from our care,” said Kelly Mellerick, a volunteer with My Lovely Horse Rescue in Cobh.

The animal-welfare organisation rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes unwanted, neglected and abused horses.

Their mission is to save as many animals as possible, to educate the people who own them, and to work with law-enforcement agencies, animal-welfare bodies and the public.

My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) have two farms in Kildare and one in Cobh.

“Our capacity at the moment would be about 25,” Ms Mellerick said. “All over Cork, if we counted all the ones we have out on foster, we have approximately 70 horses, ponies and donkeys. We did lose our stable base at the beginning of this year, as the person who gave it to us wanted it back. We have 19 acres and one small holding area, in case we have injuries.”

Their works extends beyond Cork. “We will never take a horse that is just loose or straying, because that is under the Control of Horses Act,” she said. “We can only operate under welfare. We take in the sick and injured ones, or we would also take from the pound centre, if they were unclaimed. They might be put to sleep if they are unclaimed. We are working with guards in different counties, and we are taking horses from different counties.

“We have had a good bit of rehoming this year which is fantastic,” added Ms Mellerick.

“We have a lot who go out to homes and we have a fantastic network of fosterers all over Cork county. They take them in as temporary fosters for grazing and care for them.

"Predominantly, the agenda is always to rehome them and get them their own homes. We do have some who are just not suitable to go out to homes. They might have different issues, which makes them unsuitable for homing. They will stay in our care for life. We do take in stallions, but, as a rule, all stallions must be castrated, because the rule in rescue is that we stop the oversupply of horses in the country by a no-breeding policy.”

My Lovely Horse Rescue have been in Cork for six years. They are always looking for fosterers. “We have enough volunteers now, but we are always looking for new fosterers and that is a way of volunteering as such,” she said.

“We would bite the hand off anybody with a few acres if they could take them in for fostering and handling. It is always beneficial if they have equine knowledge, as they might do a bit of work with the horses for us. Every horse that is lucky enough to land their own home, it is making space for the next one that needs it when they come into our base in Cobh.”

A stringent application process must be completed before a horse leaves the farm in Cobh for fostering or adoption.

“There is a lot of upkeep in horses,” added Ms Mellerick. “People apply to foster or adopt via our website. From there, it circulates to the homing team. They then assess the application and see what we have that would suit. We also do home checks. We go out and check the property and make any recommendations.

“We would require that they have adequate water supply, grazing available and shelter. If it is on a foster basis, we will cover any expenses if there is veterinary, farrier and dentistry. We will cover those costs if they are needed,” she said.

They have rescued horses from varying levels of neglect.

“We get horses in all sorts of conditions. We have had some heavy cases come in where we have lost them. We couldn’t save them,” she said.

“Predominantly, we work under the serious welfare and with the ones that need us the most. We would have people contacting us from time to time, asking us to take in a horse they can’t keep any more. They would be on the backburner for us. We generally keep our space for the ones that need us.”

Running costs for all three farms were just under €600,000 last year, Ms Mellerick said.

“We are all under the one umbrella, because we are all My Lovely Horse Rescue,” she said. “We do an appeal for donations, and we appeal for people to run table quizzes and coffee mornings. We also run them ourselves.

“The Department of Agriculture do give us an annual grant. Last year, it was €52,000. Our running costs for last year alone were close to €600,000,” she added. “It is only a small offering from the Department of Agriculture, but we are very grateful for it.

“For the people that adopt, there is an adoption fee. It would range from €150 to €550, depending on the level of work done with the horse. It is rolling on the income. We also have very kind people who make regular donations via monthly subscriptions.”

Some of the horses at My Lovely Horse Rescue farm in Cobh.

“The main aim of the game is rehabilitation,” stated Ms Mellerick, who said she has been around horses all her life.

“I originally started fostering and then eventually we had a very big thoroughbred seizure case in Cork, and the Kildare branch contacted us to see if we would run the Cork branch,” she explained. “We want to give a new lease of life to horses and make sure they are happy and healthy. We work with them to help them overcome any fears they might have. We work with them on a daily basis to iron that out. If they have been very sick, we get all their veterinary treatment underway.”

Ms Mellerick praised the Cork public for their support.

“We have been very successful. We have rolled out multiple educational programmes to schools and to different organisations. We have worked alongside the ISPCA with welfare cases.

"We have made a lot of connections and Cork people have been very good to My Lovely Horse Rescue. Their support has been phenomenal. We will keep up the good work 100%.”

Ms Mellerick said the organisation is indebted to its many volunteers. “The volunteers that we have in place have tirelessly worked in helping the animals. We have worked through the night if someone is very sick. We have bottle fed orphan foals. It can take its toll.

“We have a very strong team which ensures that the workload is divvied out.”