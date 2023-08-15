Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Cork's Davy Russell unveils his team of legends for Hurling for Cancer Research showdown

A galaxy of sports stars including some of Ireland’s top hurlers and jockeys have been confirmed for the must-see battle.
Cork's Davy Russell unveils his team of legends for Hurling for Cancer Research showdown

Jim Bolger and Davy Russell facing off at Netwatch Cullen Park. Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Echo reporter

LEGENDARY Cork jockey Davy Russell has announced his star-studded team for Hurling for Cancer Research, which will see his side take on a team put together by Jim Bolger, in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow next Monday. 

A galaxy of sports stars including some of Ireland’s top hurlers and jockeys have been confirmed for the must-see battle between the two teams with Wexford and Kilkenny legends Liam Griffin and Brian Cody acting as Bainisteoirs.

A who’s who of GAA, racing, sports and TV stars such as David and Paudie Clifford, Rachael Blackmore, Ursula Jacob, Paul McGrath, Miriam O’Callaghan, Michael Duignan, Kevin Manning, Willie McCreery, Barry Geraghty, Marty Morrissey and Joanne O’Riordan are among those set to lend a hand as selectors, commentators, side-line officials, umpires and maor uisce.

Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Hurling for Cancer Research taking place after the hurling championship has definitely worked in our favour in terms of the talented hurlers taking part including some of this year’s All-Ireland winners from Limerick and gallant runners-up from Kilkenny. I can’t wait for throw-in at 6pm on Monday, 21 August. It’s going to be a fiercely competitive game.” 

Aintree Grand National winning jockey, Davy Russell, added: “We’ve had a great summer of hurling but it’s now time to concentrate on the biggest game of the year – Hurling for Cancer Research. We have an unbelievable line-up of players not to mention our celebrity umpires, commentators, and sideline officials. 

"It is a brilliant evening out for all the family for a very worthy cause, so I hope to see a huge crowd in Netwatch Cullen Park on Monday, 21 August.” 

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, said: “We say it year in, year out, but the talent that has been assembled for this year’s Hurling for Cancer Research match is amazing—the best year yet. Everywhere you look there are All-Ireland winners in both hurling and football as well as a host of celebrities who will be shouting encouragement and support from the sidelines. 

"It promises to be a fantastic evening and I’m sure GAA fans and the horseracing family across Ireland are as excited as we are.

"Since the first Hurling for Cancer Research match way back in 2011, over €1.3 million has generously been raised going directly towards our vital cancer research work. We are enormously grateful for this ongoing support and look forward to seeing a great crowd at Netwatch Cullen Park next Monday evening.” 

Gates open at 4.30pm with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6pm.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.HurlingForCancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.

More in this section

'He will never be forgotten': Tribute to mark what would be the 21st birthday of Cork toddler who died from brain tumor 'He will never be forgotten': Tribute to mark what would be the 21st birthday of Cork toddler who died from brain tumor
Cork Chamber urges further government investment Cork Chamber urges further government investment
Garda Garda investigations ongoing after three incidents in Cork on Saturday left four hospitalised
<p>Gentjan Dodaj (left) and Donatel Dodaj were remanded in custody.</p>

Three men charged after €4m cocaine seizure in Cork remanded in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more