Cork's Davy Russell unveils his team of legends for Hurling for Cancer Research showdown

LEGENDARY Cork jockey Davy Russell has announced his star-studded team for Hurling for Cancer Research, which will see his side take on a team put together by Jim Bolger, in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow next Monday.

A galaxy of sports stars including some of Ireland’s top hurlers and jockeys have been confirmed for the must-see battle between the two teams with Wexford and Kilkenny legends Liam Griffin and Brian Cody acting as Bainisteoirs.

A who’s who of GAA, racing, sports and TV stars such as David and Paudie Clifford, Rachael Blackmore, Ursula Jacob, Paul McGrath, Miriam O’Callaghan, Michael Duignan, Kevin Manning, Willie McCreery, Barry Geraghty, Marty Morrissey and Joanne O’Riordan are among those set to lend a hand as selectors, commentators, side-line officials, umpires and maor uisce.

Hurling for Cancer Research founder, Jim Bolger, said: “Hurling for Cancer Research taking place after the hurling championship has definitely worked in our favour in terms of the talented hurlers taking part including some of this year’s All-Ireland winners from Limerick and gallant runners-up from Kilkenny. I can’t wait for throw-in at 6pm on Monday, 21 August. It’s going to be a fiercely competitive game.”

Aintree Grand National winning jockey, Davy Russell, added: “We’ve had a great summer of hurling but it’s now time to concentrate on the biggest game of the year – Hurling for Cancer Research. We have an unbelievable line-up of players not to mention our celebrity umpires, commentators, and sideline officials.

"It is a brilliant evening out for all the family for a very worthy cause, so I hope to see a huge crowd in Netwatch Cullen Park on Monday, 21 August.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, said: “We say it year in, year out, but the talent that has been assembled for this year’s Hurling for Cancer Research match is amazing—the best year yet. Everywhere you look there are All-Ireland winners in both hurling and football as well as a host of celebrities who will be shouting encouragement and support from the sidelines.

"It promises to be a fantastic evening and I’m sure GAA fans and the horseracing family across Ireland are as excited as we are.

"Since the first Hurling for Cancer Research match way back in 2011, over €1.3 million has generously been raised going directly towards our vital cancer research work. We are enormously grateful for this ongoing support and look forward to seeing a great crowd at Netwatch Cullen Park next Monday evening.”

Gates open at 4.30pm with pre-match entertainment and refreshments before throw-in at 6pm.

Tickets costing €10 for adults and €15 for families are currently on sale at www.HurlingForCancer.ie. Tickets will also be on sale at the gate on the night.