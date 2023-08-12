Call for €9 public transport tickets made in Cork

LABOUR local area representative in Cork city Peter Horgan has again urged the Government to adopt Labour’s proposal of a €9 public transport ticket to encourage more people onto public transport and take cars off the road.

Mr Horgan said: “According to Eurostat, Ireland had the largest increase in emissions in the EU last year, one of just four countries to increase emissions annually.

“Radical change is needed to achieve our necessary emissions reduction targets, and to build an Ireland that works.

“We are all horrified by the scenes unfolding throughout Europe with scorching temperatures and ravaging wildfires.

“The climate crisis is happening as we speak,” Mr Horgan said.

Mr Horgan stated that Labour’s idea is modelled from a trial carried out in Germany last year.

“The introduction of a monthly climate ticket with unlimited travel could get people out of their cars and onto trains, buses, and trams, just like the trial in Germany last year.”

Mr Horgan wants to see “leadership” from the Dáil to tackle Ireland’s net-zero targets.

“If we are serious about achieving our net zero targets, we need carrots, not just sticks. We need to see leadership from the Dáil.

“We estimate that the carbon emissions savings of such a policy would be equivalent to removing 23,000 cars off our roads.

“It’s time this Government was brave enough to take radical steps towards a cleaner future,” he said.