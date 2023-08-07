Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 18:30

Cork Senator calls for 'sex for rent' survey to determine extent of the problem in Ireland

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) said urgent action must be taken to get a clearer understanding of the prevalence of sex for rent in Ireland.
Cork Senator calls for 'sex for rent' survey to determine extent of the problem in Ireland

Senator Lombard suggested the introduction of survey questions similiar to those used in the ‘Sex-for-rent’ Government call for evidence that took place in the UK.

Echo reporter

The Residential Tenancy Bureau (RTB) must add questions on the issue of sex for rent to its annual rental sector survey to ascertain the true extent of the problem, a Cork Senator has said.

Senator Tim Lombard (FG) said urgent action must be taken to get a clearer understanding of the prevalence of sex for rent in Ireland following the shocking revelations on the RTÉ Investigates programme on July 27.

"There is clearly a specific part of society where sex for rent has become a recognised part of looking for rental accommodation and that is completely unacceptable; vulnerable tenants are being targeted,” he stated.

Senator Lombard suggested the introduction of survey questions similiar to those used in the ‘Sex-for-rent’ Government call for evidence that took place in the UK between April and June of this year, where tenants were able to report their experiences.

The evidence gathered will be used to consider if the UK's current laws go far enough or if new legislation is needed to protect vulnerable tenants.

Senator Lombard continued: “The RTB introducing questions on the prevalence of sex for rent in Ireland into its annual survey may also help remove stigma surrounding reporting sex for rent propositions, as the UK survey allowed for victims to report their experiences without having to disclose their identities.

“In 2021, it was deemed that the RTB annual survey was not an appropriate way to gather this sensitive information as their survey is conducted face to face, so the inclusion of an online survey would help address this issue.

“Action must be taken to clamp down on predatory landlords and by gathering more evidence on the issue, better solutions can be found to address this problem," he added. 

"The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage needs to examine and find an appropriate way that the RTB can conduct this research.

“Existing laws in respect of this are currently under review in the Department of Justice and evidence-based information should be used to ensure that appropriate legislation is brought forward to deal with this despicable practice.”

More in this section

Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy
gavel Three men remanded in custody following seizure of 60kg of cocaine worth €4.2m 
Cork players celebrate with the O’Duffy Cup 6/8/2023 'Let's get a sea of red in Cork': Leesiders encouraged to attend camogie team's homecoming
Cork RentCork HousingSex for rent
Matthew Twomey, Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor visit Daniel McCarthy 7/8/2023

Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more