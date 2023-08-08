Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

'He was a brilliant character': Sadness in Cork following passing of Noel Howell

The late Noel Howell, who was 84 when he passed away on Sunday, July 23, was a major figure in the drinks industry in Cork for many years through his work with Beamish and Crawford and Guinness.
'He was a brilliant character': Sadness in Cork following passing of Noel Howell

Pictured in 2017: Noel Howell pictured with Ronan O'Gara after O'Hara received Freedom of the City. Picture: Larry Cummins 

John Bohane

THERE was much sadness recently when the news of Noel Howell’s passing filtered throughout Cork city and county.

The late Mr Howell, who was 84 when he passed away on Sunday, July 23, was a major figure in the drinks industry in Cork for many years, well known through his work with Beamish and Crawford and Guinness.

His son Barry Howell, who enjoyed a distinguished rugby career with Cork Con, spoke to The Echo about his father's childhood in the city.

“He was from Blackpool, born and bred in Blackpool," he said. "He was an only child.

“He was born in a pub called Dick Turpins, which was a well-known pub back in the day. He was born upstairs in that pub.

“It is where Quinlan’s pub is now located in Blackpool. His mother was a publican, and his father was a butcher." 

Noel started his long career in the brewing industry as a young man. 

“At the age of 17, he started working with Beamish and Crawford," Barry said. 

"He spent 33 years working with them.

“He ended up [as] sales director with Beamish and Crawford. Guinness then came in and took over Carlsberg in 1988.

“Dad went to Guinness and became the first director ever outside of Dublin.

“He spent 11 years then with Guinness as a trade development director with direct responsibility for Carlsberg in Cork.”

Mr Howell then purchased the Top of the Hill bar in Gurranabraher, which Barry still owns to his day.

“In retirement, he bought the Top of the Hill bar in Gurranabraher in 1996. I bought it off him about 21 years ago and I still have it.

“He was involved in the Top of the Hill bar up to about five years ago.”

Barry revealed that his late father was thrilled to see his grandson Mark Howell, who plays with Douglas, win an All-Ireland U20 hurling championship title with Cork earlier this year.

“His grandson Mark Howell won an All-Ireland title with the Cork U20 hurlers earlier this year. My father was beyond proud of him.

“He watched the game on TV. 

"He was a brilliant character and I have brilliant memories of him.”

Noel Howell was predeceased by his wife Vourneen and is survived by his children Gillian, Barry, Rhona and Conor.

Read More

Nostalgia: Archives reveal fascinating past for Cork's Beamish & Crawford site

More in this section

Matthew Twomey, Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor visit Daniel McCarthy 7/8/2023 Pictures: Cork camogie stars visit Temple Street Hospital ahead of journey home 
Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes Almost €16m spent on recruitment firms by the HSE in 2022 
Cork people
<p> Captain Amy O'Connor is held aloft by team mates Amy Lee and Emma Murphy at the homecoming celebrations for the victorious Cork All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final champions at St Vincent's Hurling and Football Club, Hollymount House, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Picture: David Creedon</p>

PICS: Sea of red gathers in Cork to welcome home All Ireland Camogie Champions 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more