'He was a brilliant character': Sadness in Cork following passing of Noel Howell

THERE was much sadness recently when the news of Noel Howell’s passing filtered throughout Cork city and county.

The late Mr Howell, who was 84 when he passed away on Sunday, July 23, was a major figure in the drinks industry in Cork for many years, well known through his work with Beamish and Crawford and Guinness.

His son Barry Howell, who enjoyed a distinguished rugby career with Cork Con, spoke to The Echo about his father's childhood in the city.

“He was from Blackpool, born and bred in Blackpool," he said. "He was an only child.

“He was born in a pub called Dick Turpins, which was a well-known pub back in the day. He was born upstairs in that pub.

“It is where Quinlan’s pub is now located in Blackpool. His mother was a publican, and his father was a butcher."

Noel started his long career in the brewing industry as a young man.

“At the age of 17, he started working with Beamish and Crawford," Barry said.

"He spent 33 years working with them.

“He ended up [as] sales director with Beamish and Crawford. Guinness then came in and took over Carlsberg in 1988.

“Dad went to Guinness and became the first director ever outside of Dublin.

“He spent 11 years then with Guinness as a trade development director with direct responsibility for Carlsberg in Cork.”

Mr Howell then purchased the Top of the Hill bar in Gurranabraher, which Barry still owns to his day.

“In retirement, he bought the Top of the Hill bar in Gurranabraher in 1996. I bought it off him about 21 years ago and I still have it.

“He was involved in the Top of the Hill bar up to about five years ago.”

Barry revealed that his late father was thrilled to see his grandson Mark Howell, who plays with Douglas, win an All-Ireland U20 hurling championship title with Cork earlier this year.

“His grandson Mark Howell won an All-Ireland title with the Cork U20 hurlers earlier this year. My father was beyond proud of him.

“He watched the game on TV.

"He was a brilliant character and I have brilliant memories of him.”

Noel Howell was predeceased by his wife Vourneen and is survived by his children Gillian, Barry, Rhona and Conor.