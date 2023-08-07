Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Irish action needed to benefit from Chips Act

The EU Chips Act comprises a comprehensive set of measures worth €43bn to ensure the European semiconductor ecosystem stays relevant and to safeguard the EU’s strategic autonomy in the global supply chain of semiconductors.
Irish action needed to benefit from Chips Act

Professor William Scanlon said that the publication of the paper ‘provides the focus and intervention needed’ to make the most of the short window of opportunity for both private and public organisations to work together and to ‘properly position’ Ireland in the global semiconductor market. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Breda Graham

CORK-BASED Tyndall National Institute is calling for action to be taken to allow Ireland to benefit from the opportunities presented by the new EU Chips Act.

The EU Chips Act comprises a comprehensive set of measures worth €43bn to ensure the European semiconductor ecosystem stays relevant and to safeguard the EU’s strategic autonomy in the global supply chain of semiconductors. In a new position paper, Tyndall is calling on government to prioritise a National Chips Strategy for Ireland, with an ambitious target of more than doubling the size of the semiconductor industry in Ireland by 2030.

Ireland has a longstanding thriving semiconductor cluster that directly employs 20,000 people and will generate an estimated revenue of €15.5bn in 2023. Tyndall, Ireland’s flagship research institute in ICT hardware and systems, is a key actor in European semiconductor research and innovation and has said it can play a pivotal role in the ambitions set out in this paper by utilising its rich network of global partnerships and depth of experience.

CEO of Intel Patrick Gelsinger said the global semiconductor industry is poised to reach revenues of $1tn by the end of this decade. “Intel’s plans in Europe build on our investment in Ireland of over €30bn since 1989, and we are looking forward to seeing these strategic investments contribute to an end-to-end semiconductor manufacturing value chain across the region.

“The launch of the Chips Acts in the US and EU underpins this growth. It also presents an important opportunity for Ireland to further build its ecosystem and participate in the future evolution of the semiconductor industry.”

CEO and chair of Analog Devices Vincent Roche described semiconductor technology as “the bedrock of important applications in medicine, energy, communications, and automation”.

CEO of Tyndall, Professor William Scanlon, said: “The publication of the paper provides the focus and intervention needed to make the most of the short window of opportunity for both private and public organisations to work together and to properly position Ireland in the global semiconductor market.”

Read More

Vacant houses key to 'releasing pressure' on housing crisis, says Cork TD

More in this section

Cork Pride Pictures: 'Love who you want to love. Be who you want to be' Cork Pride Pictures: 'Love who you want to love. Be who you want to be'
'Deepa left us too soon': Brother of mother of one killed in Cork is 'deeply humbled' by repatriation fundraiser 'Deepa left us too soon': Brother of mother of one killed in Cork is 'deeply humbled' by repatriation fundraiser
Sick woman with flu, cold, fever and cough sitting on couch at home. Ill person blowing nose and sneezing with tissue and handke Rise in number of sick days in both city and county councils
Science
<p>Cork will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells for the rest of today with some isolated showers, and moderate west to northwest winds will ease.</p>

Mixed weekend as humidity returns midweek

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more