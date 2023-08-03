Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy

Four-time All Ireland camogie champion turned broadcaster Anna Geary has given birth to a baby boy.

The former Cork camogie star shared the news on Instagram Wednesday evening, and also revealed her newborn son's name - Ronan Sexton.

According to the Ireland's Fittest Family star, baby Ronan "couldn't wait to get here" and "arrived slightly ahead of schedule".

He was born on Tuesday.

Anna Geary with husband Kevin Sexton. Picture: @annagcork / Instagram

Geary shared a black and white photo of baby Ronan grasping both his parents' hands with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton."

The 36-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her first child, back in February.

Anna Geary shared the news of her pregnancy in February with the caption: 'A new teammate coming in 2023'. Picture: @annagcork / Instagram

Geary married husband Kevin Sexton in Cork in 2019.