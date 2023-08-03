Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy

Four-time All Ireland camogie champion turned broadcaster Anna Geary has given birth to a baby boy.
The former Cork camogie star shared the news on Instagram Wednesday evening, and also revealed her newborn son's name - Ronan Sexton.
According to the Ireland's Fittest Family star, baby Ronan "couldn't wait to get here" and "arrived slightly ahead of schedule".
He was born on Tuesday.
Geary shared a black and white photo of baby Ronan grasping both his parents' hands with the caption: "Welcome to the world, Ronan Sexton."
The 36-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her first child, back in February.
Geary married husband Kevin Sexton in Cork in 2019.