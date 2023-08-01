‘Pride is Political’ panel to take place in Cork tomorrow

Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 16:03

The panel will include discussions about LGBTIQ+ identities and activism in Irish politics, the road to equality and the political situation globally. 
Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan is set to host a 'Pride is Political' panel discussion at her constituency office in Cork city tomorrow. 

Amy Nolan

GREEN Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan is set to host a 'Pride is Political' panel discussion at her constituency office in Cork city tomorrow. 

The panel will include discussions about LGBTIQ+ identities and activism in Irish politics, the road to equality and the political situation globally. 

Ms O’Sullivan, a sponsor of this year’s Cork Pride, will chair the event at her office on Washington St which commences at 7.30pm.

Panellists will include Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O'Gorman; campaigner and Labour Cork City South West Rep, Laura Harmon; Labour councillor for the city's North East Ward, John Maher; Saoirse Mackin, co-founder of Trans+ Pride in Cork and John Buttimer, former Lord Mayor and chair of the Cork Gay Project. 

The event has already amassed a significant amount of traction online, and it is expected that it will be widely attended. 

Tickets are available from Ms O’Sullivan’s website, social media and Eventbrite. Registration is essential.

