Unveiling of Cork city’s new Michael Collins statue delayed

The unveiling of Cork’s new Michael Collins statue, originally planned to take place in late August, has been postponed.

The news was confirmed in a statement today from the Michael Collins 100 Committee.

“Due to a number of reasons largely outside the control of the Michael Collins 100 Committee, we have overshot our target unveiling date by a matter of weeks.

“The statue will not now be unveiled on Sunday, August the 20th,” the committee said.

It said a number of alternative dates are being considered, including Sunday, October 15 - the eve of Michael Collins’ birthday.

Last September, a motion proposed by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan was passed by the members of Cork City Council, asking the local authority to facilitate the placing of a statue of Collins in the city centre, with the funds raised by the Michael Collins 100 Committee - a non-political organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Collins.

The statue, based on this iconic 1922 photograph of Collins with a Pierce bicycle, is set to be located on Grand Parade close to the city library.

The site has historical links to Collins as on March 12, 1922, the so-called ‘Big Fella’ attended a Pro-Treaty rally on Grand Parade with a number of his fellow Pro-Treaty TDs.

That day, Collins delivered a passionate speech to a crowd of what was reported to have been around 50,000 people.

Renowned sculptor, Kevin Holland, has been commissioned to make the new statue.

In the statement today, the Michael Collins 100 Committee said Mr Holland has been “very busy” over the summer working on the new statue.

The committee said the Michael Collins figure is currently in Germany being cast into bronze.

“It is due back in Macroom in a matter of weeks for assembly.

“Kevin, over the last number of weeks, has been creating Michael Collins' Pierce bicycle in stainless steel.

“This will be coated in bronze and attached to the Michael Collins figure.

“Work is due to begin next week on cutting the lettering into the limestone, which will be set into the pavement around the statue.

“The design for the limestone surround was created by Clonakilty artist Tomás Tuipéar,” it continued.

The Michael Collins statue fund will close to donations on Friday, August 11.

Anyone who makes a donation can request and will receive a special commemorative certificate. See www.michaelcollinsstatue.com for more info.