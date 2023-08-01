Cancer care campaigners named Cork Persons of the Month

Cancer care campaigners Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin-James have been named as joint July Cork Persons of the Month.

Midleton-based teacher, cancer survivor and campaigner, Katherine Dolphin Griffin, who is widely regarded in her local community as a strong role model through her endless campaign work, was chosen as joint Cork Person of the Month in honour of her work supporting cancer charities.

She and her father Joe, who passed away on World Cancer Day on February 4, 2017, underwent cancer treatment at the same time after she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after experiencing tiredness and a change in her voice in 2012.

In February last year, she launched her book ‘Hope to Cope’ on World Cancer Day in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Marymount.

She is also proudly funding a €50,000 salary for a PhD cancer researcher, which the Irish Cancer Society said would help the fight against the disease.

Recently, she was presented with the ‘Most Positive Impact Award’ at the Club Female Founders Awards in November 2022 and has also set up her own organisation ‘Hope to Cope’ which is a network community to support cancer survivors and also is an advocacy to improve services as well as fundraising.

Linda Goggin-James of Cork Cancer Care Centre in Cork City Centre was also named joint Cork Person of the Month in recognition of her work at the Centre in supporting the people of Cork through and beyond the trauma of a cancer diagnosis.

Linda, together with a team of volunteers and professionals, offers support, advice and a shoulder to lean on to all those touched by cancer, recognising that mental and emotional healing are as vital for recovery as are the physical treatments.

The Centre also facilitates a peer support group at their premises behind the purple door at 26 St Paul’s Avenue in Cork city where cancer warriors can get and give support and advice while sharing a cuppa.

Linda started as a volunteer at the Centre in 2014 and became General Manager in 2017 and CEO in 2021.

Last year, the Centre provided support to over 200 new cancer patients and their families, provided 483 counselling sessions, 523 holistic therapy sessions, 74 wigs and regular weekly peer support groups and yoga classes throughout the year, all free of charge.

Cork Cancer Care Centre Ambassador, Gráinne Farren, said: “I don’t think I can ever do justice to describing how special Linda Goggin-James and the Centre she runs are, other than to say that they were there for me and so many others during the most vulnerable times of our lives.

“They have given us some unforgettable memories and experiences and a fresh perspective. Linda has helped to put a smile back on our faces and to bring back the joy that cancer borrowed."

Ms Goggin-James thanked the organisers of the Cork Persons of the Month award scheme for the further recognition of the Centre’s work.

Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin-James' names will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January 2024.