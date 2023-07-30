Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 08:00

Mayfield GAA hosts a monster clean up

Volunteers helped out with the clean up for their beloved club
Club members at Mayfield GAA Club’s community clean-up (from left) Mary Coomey, Bryan O’Leary, P.R.O.; Nicola and Shane Foley, Liam Crowley, Sean McCarthy, chairman, and Mary Barrett. Picture: Denis Minihane

John Bohane

A MONSTER clean up was held at Mayfield GAA Club recently.

Bryan O’Leary who is the PRO of Mayfield GAA Club said the inclement weather reduced the number of participants, but they got a lot of work done on the day. 

“It was a miserable day which curtailed our numbers unfortunately. The monster clean-up was initially in doubt due to the weather, but we decided we would get it done. There was still a good group present for the clean-up, and we got a lot done. We concentrated on pitch one. We picked up all the weeds, we cut the grass and we did a lot of work around the stand as well,” he said.

“The work needed to be done,” said the club official. 

“We spent a few hours at it and it looks unreal now. We had planned to go out onto the road area and do the road, but we will now do that another morning.

Mary Coomey taking part in Mayfield GAA Club’s community clean-up. Picture: Denis Minihane
“The clean-up went well. We got through it. We will do another one in a few weeks’ time. We collected 12 bags of rubbish overall. We have three pitches. We will do pitch 2 and pitch 3 in the coming weeks. They will be bigger jobs as where they are located is a bigger area again,” he added.

Bryan who took over as club PRO at the end of May is loving his role with his beloved club.

 “I am a player and a PRO. It is very busy, but I love it. It is great to help. The GAA club plays a big role in our community, and it is nice to play my part. It is nice to give back. It is a great way to meet new people and get active.”

Club members during Mayfield GAA Club’s community clean-up. Picture: Denis Minihane
The club official said the GAA club plays a ‘big’ role in the local community. “We have great facilities. We are so fortunate to have the best of facilities for the players. The GAA club plays a big role in the local community. Giving back to the community is a big thing for our club. They are the heartbeat of the GAA club. We are always looking for new members to join the club, at underage or adult level.

Mary Barrett taking part in Mayfield GAA Club’s community clean-up.
“We are so grateful to our sponsors. Cormac O’Connor has been the main sponsor on the hurling side of things. Irwins Pharmacy and Keohane’s Funeral Home who are also great supporters. We also have club members who are always helping us out,” he added.

Shane Foley taking part in Mayfield GAA Club's community clean-up. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Attention for the club now turns back to the football and hurling championship. Bryan is hopeful of a good campaign. 

“The football and hurling championship will be starting very soon. We are looking forward to this and hopefully we will enjoy a good campaign. We have a very strong committee who are driving the club on, both on and off the pitch. Our playing numbers are healthy at both underage and adult and with the ladies.”

