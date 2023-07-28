Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 09:41

Residential vacancy rate in Cork marginally lower than national average

The findings were contained in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report published on Wednesday.
Residential vacancy rate in Cork marginally lower than national average

Prepared by EY, the report found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June 2023 - the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date.

Amy Nolan

THE residential vacancy rate in Cork was 3.8% last month - marginally lower than the national average which hit a record low, according to a new report.

The findings were contained in the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report published on Wednesday.

Prepared by EY, the report found that the national residential vacancy rate stood at 3.9% in June 2023 - the lowest residential vacancy rate recorded by the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report to date.

Dublin was the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate last month, at just 1%.

Meanwhile, the highest vacancy rates were reported in Leitrim (12.2%), Mayo (10.8%) and Roscommon (10.6%) - the only counties with rates above 10%.

Nationally, a total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict in June 2023, representing a fall of 3.5% compared to June 2022.

The highest concentration of derelict properties was located on the west coast of the country, with Mayo registering 13.5% of the national total, followed by Donegal (11.8%) and Galway (8.8%).

Also among the report's key findings, it stated that 2,455 residential buildings were under construction in Cork last month.

Commenting on the latest report, director of EY economic advisory services, Annette Hughes, said the reduction in the national residential vacancy rate and in the number of addresses reported as derelict indicate "that key policy settings and incentives are beginning to have [an] impact".

"However, there is clearly scope for further utilisation of this existing residential stock.

"National policies such as the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant and the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, as well as changing working and living patterns post-pandemic could play an important part in delivering this," she added.

Read More

‘Just no break’ for Cork renters amid significant increase in rent prices 

More in this section

Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Man pleads guilty to having more than €13k worth of cocaine for sale or supply from his home in Cork
Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city will go on trial next year Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca in Cork city will go on trial next year
Garda stock Cork Garda Sergeant unsuccessful in appeal against drink-driving conviction
Housing
Another man pleads guilty to his part in attack on a Spanish student

Another man pleads guilty to his part in attack on a Spanish student

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more