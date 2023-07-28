Dance Cork Firkin Crane continues programme of exciting contemporary dance with new season

Dance Cork Firkin Crane opens its Summer/Autumn 2023 season with a wide-ranging programme of performances, residencies, classes, and workshops.

Running from July to December, the programme presents artists from all over Ireland as well as from France and the US.

“There’s a buzz in the autumn air reminiscent of going back to school. It’s a new season and we look forward to being amazed and surprised by the work these magnificent artists are creating for us," Dance Cork Firkin Crane’s Executive Artistic Director Laurie Uprichard said.

Cork-based choreographer Luke Murphy’s Irish Times Theatre Awards winning, critically acclaimed Volcano kicks off the season.

The show invites the audience to view four ‘episodes’ in which two exasperated characters recreate the greatest hits of old lives.

Volcano is presented from 8-9 September at the Granary Theatre, in association with Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival.

Pitch’d Circus and Street Arts Festival returns to Dance Cork Firkin Crane on 15 September with French Cie Circographie’s Entre Noeuds, a juggling and dance company led by Asaf Mor from Lille, France.

Justine Doswell's premiere Messier 45, exploring the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, as an astronomical phenomenon as well as a relationship function takes place on November 17 and 18.

The season will conclude on 1 December with Angie Smalis and Colin Gee’s All the Relations, a gestural work about small town conflicts.

The performance is accompanied by Florance, an installation that will run in the Musgrave Gallery from 17 November - 8 December.

In addition to these performances, eight artists plus collaborators will be hosted for CEIST residences, most of which will include informal work-in-progress showings at the end of their residency periods.

These showings are free and open to the public.

For more information, the full list of events and booking see www.dancecorkfirkincrane.ie