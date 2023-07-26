Sounds from a Safe Harbour to return to Cork with groundbreaking lineup of events

Sounds from a Safe Harbour is set to return to Cork for what promises to be an eclectic and groundbreaking lineup of events.

A total of three dance and literature shows have been added to this year’s programme which takes place between September 7 and September 10 in venues across Cork city.

Festival director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of the National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh are serving as the curators behind the festival’s 2023 offering. The programme is a melting pot of music, dance, literature, theatre, and conversation, with ticketed and free events to explore.

SHY at the Pav on Carey’s Lane on Friday, September 8 is among the most anticipated events. It will see author Max Porter perform a live reading of his novel This is Shy which is being described as a story about guilt, rage, imagination, and boyhood. Mr Porter will joined by musical guests to complement the reading.

Saturday, September 9, will see Megan Barker present KIT, at the same venue. The play depicts the precariousness of life and relationships.

Ms Barker has enjoyed a successful run of plays in theatres across the UK and abroad. She is known for staging immersive performances in neglected public spaces, including toilet cubicles, a multi-storey car park, as well as a rooftop and basketball court.

Megan will be joined by some special musical guests during her performance.

Teaċ Damsa and the Gate Theatre will bring the acclaimed How to Be a Dancer in Seventy-two Thousand Easy Lessons to the Everyman Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.

The piece is penned and choreographed by Michael Keegan-Dolan who will perform on stage alongside dancer and lifetime collaborator Rachel Poirier. It will explore themes such as identity, racism, body-image, culture, death and love. The spectacle will also touch on issues including shame and sexuality.

Blended Performances

Firkin Crane is opening its doors for the festival to the multi-award-winning Volcano by Luke Murphy of Attic Projects. His performance will incorporate a blend of video, dance, and theatre.

The festival will play host to a few familiar faces including Canadian singer-songwriter Feist, who made her debut at the event in 2019. Known for her blend of indie rock, folk, and pop, Feist will perform at Cork Opera House on Thursday, September 7.

Organisers have also announced a collaborative performance between Bonny Light Horseman and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames, with orchestral arrangements by Bryce Dessner. Closing out their European tour, Chicago-based band Wilco headline Cork Opera House on Saturday, September 9, with support from Anna Mieke. Wilco have received critical acclaim for their albums and dynamic live performances. It will be the band’s first appearance at the festival.