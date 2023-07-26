'We want to continue serving the community': Retained firefighters to resume strike action

A Cork station officer is hoping a resolution will be found to end the current impasse with retained firefighters who are resuming strike action nationwide today.

Last Thursday, members of the retained service who are paid an annual retainer for being on-call voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation aimed at resolving a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Labour Court had recommended that the retainer be increased by between 24% and 32.7%. However, members voted by an overwhelming majority of 82% to 18% to reject the Labour Court recommendation.

David O’Donovan station officer in Kinsale Fire Station said if an agreement isn’t found, more people will leave the service.

“The money seems to be the problem. If they don’t increase the money, we are not going to get people in, and the existing members will leave.

"If the money doesn’t go up, there will be a big crisis. We want to continue serving the community.

"We love the job and helping people. Hopefully, a resolution will be found which will allow us to spend more time with our family and a bit more money,” he said.

The station officer said they are struggling to recruit new members due to the current pay and conditions.

“We have only five crew members in our station for the last two years. All we are getting off at the moment is every third weekend.

"I am lucky that we have great morale in our station. We have held interviews and people are backing out of them because they know what the pay is. They can go to another job and get paid better.

"A recruit joined us last year and his retainer before the call outs and the training every two weeks is €350. I have two guys who if things aren’t sorted out will be leaving very soon as they have young children.”

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has agreed to write to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien to escalate talks with the retained firefighters following a request from Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Mr Doyle said the situation is going to get very serious.

“I want to express concern about the escalation in the retained firefighter’s dispute. I would like to write to the minister to urge that all sides come together. The escalation is starting on Wednesday.

"It is going to have huge implications for Cork County and for our environment department. It is going to get very serious,” he added.