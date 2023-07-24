Driving test wait times 'totally unacceptable'

CORK County Council has agreed to write to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Transport requesting that they use every means possible to reduce the current waiting times for driving tests.

The Echo highlighted in May that driving test applicants in the North Cork area were facing a minimum waiting time of 24 weeks to sit their driving test at the Mallow Test Centre.

The motion which received unanimous support was brought before last Monday’s full council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath who said the delays are unacceptable.

“I understand that at the start of this year there were up to 50,000 people eligible for the driving test nationally awaiting a date," he said. "The target from the RSA is ten weeks which is too long. People are currently having to wait up to nine or ten months. This is a scandalously long time, and the delays are totally unacceptable.

"We need to do something quickly.

“It has an enormous impact on families,” he added. “You cannot drive independently while waiting for a test because you don’t have a full license. For people living in rural areas who do not have the option of public transport they are not able to travel to work, school, college, or medical appointments.

“I accept there have been moves to improve the situation.

"The department and the RSA announced they are trying to recruit up to 75 new testers which is welcome, but they also accept there won’t be a major improvement until well into next year which is not acceptable. We need the RSA and the department to shorten the delay time."

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn seconded the motion saying it is a big issue.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O’Callaghan suggested an amnesty to clear the backlog, while Fine Gael councillor Michael Hegarty recalled the successful introduction of an amnesty in the late 1970s to alleviate the backlog for driving licence holders.

Independent councillor John Healy suggested that the driving instructors could decide after a specific number of driving lessons as they possess the qualifications.

Cllr McGrath thanked his fellow councillors for their suggestions, and he also asked that the motion would be distributed to the other local authorities. “Utilising driving instructors could be looked at," he said.

"We need to add the weight of this being passed in other councils. We need to bring forward solutions and clear the backlog.”