Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

A man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm on a train bound for Cork on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said gardaí were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore Train Station, Co Tipperary at approximately 6:50pm on Friday evening (July 21).

Reports suggested that a male had been observed on the train with a firearm.

Local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.

"A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination," the spokesperson added.

The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.