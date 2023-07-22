Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 11:23

Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

Reports suggested that a male had been observed on the train with a firearm.
Man arrested with imitation firearm on Cork-bound train 

A man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm on a train bound for Cork on Friday evening.

Echo reporter

A man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm on a train bound for Cork on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said gardaí were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore Train Station, Co Tipperary at approximately 6:50pm on Friday evening (July 21).

Reports suggested that a male had been observed on the train with a firearm.

Local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.

"A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination," the spokesperson added. 

The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Bafta Television Awards 2023 Cork actress Siobhán McSweeney launches BAFTA dress raffle in aid of Marymount
gavel 'I'll get you, motherf***ers', man shouted at security staff in Cork city
Dublin Taxi Man accused of assault causing harm to middle-aged taxi driver in Cork
Shop sign stock

Virgin Media working on outage in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more