Oil and debris on Macroom bypass following single vehicle collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision at the Macroom bypass.

At 8.52am, the Garda Traffic page on Twitter stated: "Gardaí are attending the scene of a road traffic incident on the N22 at the Macroom Bypass, Co Cork. Two lanes Eastbound are closed. Please expect delays."

It is understood a vehicle struck the barrier on the road this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene and the vehicle is in the process of being towed away. No injuries were reported.

However, it is understood the incident resulted in debris and oil on the road. The Cork fire brigade was requested to deal with the oil spill.

People are asked to drive with caution in the area given the poor weather conditions and possibility of some oil remaining on the road.