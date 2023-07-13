Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 17:38

Cork sports clubs encouraged to apply for funding

A new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) will open for new applications from July 17.
A new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) will open for new applications from July 17.

Martin Mongan

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East, James O’Connor, has welcomed the announcement that a new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) will open for new applications from July 17.

The SCEP is the Government’s primary vehicle for helping sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country. 

Applicants for local projects can now apply for up to €200,000, increased from the previous maximum grant of €150,000.

“This fund was invaluable to so many clubs and organisations across Cork in 2022, and I am looking forward to assisting those with applications going forward for this process,” said Mr O’Connor. 

“It is important to encourage our young people, both male and female, into sport as it is important for both physical and mental health.”

In 2022, some of the successful East Cork recipients included Midleton FC, who received €150,000 for an all-weather pitch; Cobh Ramblers who received €300,000 for club developments; while Pobalscoil na Trionóide in combination with Youghal GAA received €150,000 for an all-weather pitch.

Under this round of the programme, applicants that do not provide access to facilities on similar terms to male and female users will not be eligible for funding.

“I urge clubs and organisations to make sure you put in an application but ensure to read the guidelines outlined by the department,” said Mr O’Connor. “If any applicant is seeking assistance, I would be happy to help.”

Clubs can register at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie.

The system will be open for applications from July 17 to September 8.

