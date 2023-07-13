Water disruptions likely to southside Cork areas early next week

Essential mains repair works may cause supply water supply disruptions to a number of parts of the southside of Cork city on Monday next, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company said part of the works, which it said are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 9am until 1pm on Monday 17 July.

According to Uisce Éireann, the works may cause supply disruptions to The Oaks, The Willows, Dunraven Downs, Ashton Park, Ballintemple and surrounding areas in Cork city.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public should allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

To access updates on these works, the public is invited to visit the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: CCI00065483.