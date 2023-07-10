Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 14:59

IndieCork Film Festival to return in December

This promises to be another significant year for the festival, now the biggest celebration of independent filmmaking in Ireland
IndieCork Film Festival to return in December

IndieCork Team at the Gate Cinema. Photo: Marcin Lewandowski

Martin Mongan

IndieCork Film Festival will celebrate its 11th event this year and is set to hit the big screen again at The Gate Cinema.

This promises to be another significant year for the festival, now the biggest celebration of independent filmmaking in Ireland.

IndieCork has announced that in 2023, it will run from December 10 to 17. This moves the festival from the traditional early October dates, for this year only.

The new December date for IndieCork is expected to further strengthen the opportunity to showcase independent filmmakers. In addition, the festival will also run special events in August and October.

IndieCork organiser Mick Hannigan says: “Following discussions with the Gate, our partner cinema, we’re delighted to announce that the festival will run for eight days and nights in December, from the 10 -17. Our new December slot is sure to bring with it a festive vibe, which we expect will entice even more lovers of independent film to the Gate.” 

IndieCork is a cooperative organisation registered with the Companies Registration Office as an Industrial and Mutual Society. The organisation is owned by its members, who are all shareholders in the company and who elect the Management Committee.

Eileen Hogan, Chairperson of the IndieCork Festival added: “We’re very proud of IndieCork’s cultural contribution to the city to date, and look to build on this in the coming year. The festival will remain embedded in our October slot for future years, so we consider this a special ‘Christmas Edition’ and invite Cork film lovers to join us.”

Speaking on behalf of The Gate Cinema, Tracey O’Brien, Southwest Regional Manager said: “We look forward to welcoming the IndieCork festival back to the Gate for the 11th year in succession. It’s always a special event and we expect this year’s December festival to be especially exciting.” 

 The latest information on IndieCork will be available on https://indiecork.com/.

Read More

How I Met My Partner: New ‘Lisa life’ for Cork man who found love at bus stop

More in this section

RTÉ director of strategy resigns with immediate effect RTÉ director of strategy resigns with immediate effect
'Real test' for Dunkettle Interchange as new link roads face first burst of rush hour traffic this morning 'Real test' for Dunkettle Interchange as new link roads face first burst of rush hour traffic this morning
Union members on library staff not consulted about rally, claims Cork City Council Union members on library staff not consulted about rally, claims Cork City Council
cork festivals
New RTÉ director-general 'appalled' by recent events as executive board is stood down

New RTÉ director-general 'appalled' by recent events as executive board is stood down

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more