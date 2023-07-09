Plans for 200 homes in Cork could be quashed due to legal challenge

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 16:10

As of 5pm on Friday, the judicial review had not been withdrawn
APPROVED plans for almost 200 new homes outside Cork city look set to be quashed following a legal challenge that could force the developer to resubmit planning under new guidelines.

Last October, plans for almost 200 new homes in Cloghroe, about 4km from Tower and 7.5km from Blarney, were given the green light by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) after Cloghroe Development Ltd, which is part of Cork and London-based Bmor Developments Ltd, lodged a strategic housing development (SHD) application for a mixed-use development that February.

The Board granted permission for the 196 residential units, comprising 117 houses, 79 apartment/duplex units, and the proposed creche.

The apartment/duplex units were to be developed in six three-storey apartment buildings.

The works were also set to include upgrades to the R617, including the installation of footpath and bicycle infrastructure, a signalised pedestrian crossing, and the relocation of the existing public bus stop to the west of the R617.

Ancillary site development works also included flood defence works, public realm upgrades, amenity walks, and public open spaces.

ABP’s approval of that portion of the development was subject to 27 conditions.

Now, Bmor has said that it expects that the judicial review of last October's decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning will not be defended by the planning appeals board when it comes before the courts on Monday.

In a statement issued to The Echo, Bmor said it understands that the board will consent to "an order of Certiorari" in respect of its decision of October 11, 2022.

“As a result of this, and through no fault of BMOR’s, our planning permission will be quashed during a time where there is an urgent need for housing and where judicial reviews are decimating the supply of this housing in Ireland, further exasperating the national housing crisis,” the statement read.

Bmor has appealed for the judicial review proceedings to be withdrawn and has offered to hold a community meeting to outline its proposed solutions to the outstanding issues.

Bmor told The Echo that as of 5pm on Friday, the judicial review had not been withdrawn.

The firm said that it would be forced to resubmit planning under new Large Scale Development Process guidelines resulting in the project being pushed out, further impacting the current housing crisis.

“As there is now a new Large Scale Development Process in place, we will also be forced to resubmit planning under these new guidelines resulting in the project being pushed out an additional nine to twelve months, where people could have been living in these houses in eighteen months’ time if the judicial review was withdrawn,” the statement read.

