Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 15:28

Tributes paid to leading light of Cork's opera music scene Barra Ó Tuama

From the South Douglas Road, Mr Ó Tuama died peacefully at St Luke’s Home in Blackrock after a lifetime promoting opera and concerts in Cork and beyond
Tributes paid to leading light of Cork's opera music scene Barra Ó Tuama

The late Barra Ó Tuama, pictured in 2003. File Picture: John Sheehan Photography / Irish Examiner Archive

Eoin Kelleher

TRIBUTES have been paid to Barra Ó Tuama, one of the leading lights of Cork’s opera scene, who passed away on Wednesday.

From the South Douglas Road, Mr Ó Tuama died peacefully at St Luke’s Home in Blackrock after a lifetime promoting opera and concerts in Cork and beyond.

Mr Ó Tuama developed a love for music in the 1940s growing up beside the Cork Opera House and managed to take in some of Europe’s greatest performances during the 1970s and 1980s while working for an agricultural company.

He turned this passion into a career in 1985 when he founded a promotions company to bring performers to Ireland and Cork, coinciding with the launch of the first ever Opera Gala that year.

Over the course of the next two decades Barra Ó Tuama Promotions brought some of the world's most accomplished Opera singers to Cork and Ireland, before he stepped aside in 2005. His daughter Deirdre took over the reins, but M Ó Tuama continued to travel and enjoy concerts.

He passed away peacefully, at St. Luke’s Home.

His death notice said he was the “dearly loved husband of Mary (née Scanlan), loving father of Déirdre, Emer, Fiona, Fergus and Áine and dear brother of Bríd and the late Concubhar, Seán, Máire, Aodh, Padraig, Liam and Tadhg.

“Sadly missed by his loving wife, family, sons-in-law, his 10 grandchildren, his 6 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.” 

Mr Ó Tuama’s Requiem Mass was on Friday in St Columba’s Church, Douglas, with the funeral afterwards in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

On social media, members of the public paid their condolences. “So very sorry to hear this sad news. My condolences to you and all the family,” said one supporter of the family.

“Barra was a terrific influence on concert goers in Ireland for many years and gave opportunities to so many singers and pianists. He had such energy that one couldn’t fail to give total commitment to performing in his operatic concerts.”

Read More

Wish you were here? Cork girl who became postcard star in '60s

More in this section

Minister Catherine Martin announces external independent review into governance and culture at RTÉ Minister Catherine Martin announces external independent review into governance and culture at RTÉ
Part of Dunkettle Interchange roundabout closed today
Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney
cork people
Richard Horgan challenge

Cork-based consultant to scale peaks in 32 counties in fundraising tribute to sister-in-law

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more