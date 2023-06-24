Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 16:30

Drug overdose figures a ‘wake-up call’ for action

Paul Reid, the former HSE chief who is independent chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, said data published by the Health Research Board (HRB) on drug-related deaths was “grim” and “stark”.
Drug overdose figures a ‘wake-up call’ for action

Paul Reid, the former HSE chief who is independent chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, said data published by the Health Research Board (HRB) on drug-related deaths was “grim” and “stark”.

David Young, PA

Figures showing a sustained rise in drug overdose deaths in Ireland are a wake-up call that the country needs to get its act together on the issue, the chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly has said.

Paul Reid, the former HSE chief who is independent chairman of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use, said data published by the Health Research Board (HRB) on drug-related deaths was “grim” and “stark”.

The preliminary data showing there were 409 poisoning deaths linked to drugs in Ireland in 2020 was presented at the start of the assembly’s third round of weekend sittings on Saturday.

Figures highlighted to the assembly by Dr Suzi Lyons, senior researcher at the HRB, show a year-on-year increase in drugs-linked poisoning deaths from 2016, when 314 were recorded.

Four out of five deaths recorded in 2020 involved multiple drugs. Opioids were involved in seven out of ten of the deaths, and heroin was involved in one out of five.

The figures also indicate the growing prevalence of cocaine in Irish society. In 2011, 24 poisoning deaths were linked to the drug while in 2020 the figure was 130.

“Unfortunately, if more people are using cocaine in the general population, we can’t be surprised to see them appearing in poisoning deaths,” Dr Lyons told the assembly sitting in the Grand Hotel in Malahide.

Mr Reid said the data set the tone for the assembly’s deliberations on its recommendations to government.

“It’s quite grim, quite stark,” he said.

“Ireland was already a significant outlier in terms of drug-related deaths compared to any country in the EU. I’ve no doubt that this information puts us farther behind in terms of this.

“So if ever we needed a wake-up call as a society, as policymakers, as legislators, that we need to get our act together in relation to this whole issue of drug use, I think that information is very compelling.

“And I think it does set out the importance of this assembly and the opportunity that we have to influence and act with urgency and make recommendations, but it’s quite grim, it’s quite stark.” 

The assembly, comprising 99 randomly selected citizens reflective of the Irish population, along with chairman Mr Reid, is exploring issues related to illicit drug-taking and will submit a report to the Oireachtas by the end of 2023.

It will make recommendations for change covering three areas – legislation, policy and operations/service delivery.

Read More

Concern over impact of Sale of Alcohol Bill

More in this section

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply for customers in Blarney
Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night' Cork City Fire Brigade was busy on ‘Bonna Night'
M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported M8 reopened following incident; no injuries reported
drug abusecork health
Part of Dunkettle Interchange roundabout closed today

Part of Dunkettle Interchange roundabout closed today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more