New outdoor dining facilities for Bantry

BANTRY’S outdoor dining scene has been transformed with the completion of new European-style permanent dining facilities in the town centre, Cork County Council has announced.

Funded by Fáilte Ireland under the Local Authority Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure scheme, the facilities will enhance the dining experience for residents and visitors alike, and allow locals and tourists to fully immerse themselves in Bantry’s vibrant culinary scene while enjoying the picturesque surroundings.

Located at the Quays in Bantry, the new permanent outdoor dining infrastructure consists of tables and seating of various sizes, parasols, planters and electric heaters. The dining area caters for customers of nearby restaurants, including The Quays, The Brick Oven, The Snug and O’D’s.

Known as the gateway to West Cork, the market town of Bantry has gained a reputation for its strong food offering, with a vast range of restaurants, cafés and pubs to cater for all tastes and budgets.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said: “The food service industry is intrinsically linked to the economy, tourism and employment in Bantry. The addition of this magnificent outdoor dining area will not only support the local economy, but will also contribute to enhancing the overall visitor experience.

“With capacity to accommodate 100 diners, this new space will enable restaurant-goers to dine outdoors beyond the summer, encouraging visitors to extend their stay in Bantry.”

Manager, Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland, Josephine O’Driscoll said: “It is fantastic to see Bantry’s outdoor dining infrastructure being so well received by trade and visitors alike.

“Outdoor dining is now a permanent feature of our tourism and hospitality offering post-Covid, and facilities like these allow visitors to access outdoor dining options for longer periods of the year, supporting local businesses to sustainably develop and adding to the atmosphere in the town.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Luce stated: “We are delighted to unveil the new permanent outdoor dining facilities in Bantry, which reflect our continuous efforts to create a vibrant and welcoming environment for residents and tourists.”