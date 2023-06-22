Cork County Council gives update on allocations for housing homeless people

Allocations have been provided for 27 homeless families and 33 homeless individuals in Co Cork so far this year.

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning gave these figures at the latest Southern Committee meeting along with an update on numbers currently in emergency accommodation.

“To date [in 2023], we have made allocations to 27 families and 33 individuals.

“That is 18 families and 22 singles in South Cork.

“Currently, there are 39 families and 101 singles in emergency accommodation, 28 families, and 62 singles in South Cork,” he said.

The latest figures also showed the current number in emergency accommodation over 12 months in Cork County is five families and 31 singles, while in South Cork this was two families and 18 singles.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry wondered about the council’s position if people do not pass a garda check and stay on the housing list.

Senior executive officer for housing Noreen O’Mahony replied that it is all conducted very much on a case-by-case basis.

“A garda check is done on all applicants prior to an allocation being made.

“We would look at the seriousness of the convictions — if there was a period of time passed where they were clear and where they had no conditions, they might be considered in the future. It is all very much on a case-by-case basis depending on the convictions they have.

“In the meantime, they can be considered for Housing Assistance Payments [HAP].

“Where we can, we will try and not have people in emergency accommodation for too long a period.

“The other option that might be possible is the Housing First model for singles where they would get a very high level of intensive supports.

“It depends on a particular situation, but we do try and move people out of emergency accommodation as quickly as we can,” she added.

Ms O’Mahony provided more clarity on the homeless figures.

“In relation to where these people are staying, they are generally in bed and breakfasts, guesthouses and hotels scattered around the county.

“A number of them are in supported accommodation in the city, mainly the singles they would be using the shelters and the hostels.”

When pressed by councillors on the allocation of funding for the homeless, Ms O’Mahony revealed that 90% of the expenditure is recoupable from the department.

A total of 213 HAP tenancies have been set up so far in 2023. There are currently 3,544 active HAP tenancies.