Cork attractions feature in Trip Advisor's Ireland top 10

Cork has performed strongly in this year’s Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, with two of the county’s attractions featuring in Ireland’s top ten.

Nano Nagle Place and Spike Island were both named as two of Ireland’s top ten attractions, on a list largely dominated largely by Dublin.

Nano Nagle Place, a restored walled convent with beautiful hidden gardens and graveyards, which offers an oasis in the centre of Cork city, was listed as Ireland’s sixth best attraction.

Located in Cork Harbour, Spike Island, in the 1850s home to the world’s largest prison, was awarded tenth slot.

Kilmainham Gaol, where the leaders of the 1916 Rising were executed, was named Ireland’s number one attraction, on a list which included in second place the Little Museum of Dublin and in third place the social history museum at Dublin’s 14 Henrietta Street.

Apart from Nano Nagle Place and Spike Island, the only other attraction from outside of the capital to feature on Tripadvisor’s list were the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare.