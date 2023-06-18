Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 15:15

Fire at unoccupied residence in North Cork town

An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Charleville this morning.
Enquiries are ongoing into a fire in North Cork which broke out earlier today.

Martin Mongan

The emergency services became aware of the blaze as locals noticed the fire at an unoccupied residence on Smiths Road in Charleville.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and emergency service attended the scene of a fire at an unoccupied residence on Smiths Road, Charleville, Co. Cork this morning, Sunday 18th June 2023.

"No injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

fire servicenorth cork
