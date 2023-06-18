Fire at unoccupied residence in North Cork town

Enquiries are ongoing into a fire in North Cork which broke out earlier today.

An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Charleville this morning.

The emergency services became aware of the blaze as locals noticed the fire at an unoccupied residence on Smiths Road in Charleville.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí and emergency service attended the scene of a fire at an unoccupied residence on Smiths Road, Charleville, Co. Cork this morning, Sunday 18th June 2023.

"No injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing."