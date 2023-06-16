Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 16:59

Minister opens care centres in west Cork

He officially opened the Bantry Primary Care Centre and the Clonakilty Primary Care Centre and paid a courtesy visit to Clonakilty Community Hospital.
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly with musician Eva Coyle on the box accordian, Nurse Margo Daly, client Brendan Collins and Christopher O'Sullivan TD in St Joseph's Resident Unit, during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Martin Mongan

MINISTER for Health Stephen Donnelly yesterday visited a number of key community healthcare projects in west Cork.

The ribbon-cutting events in Bantry and Clonakilty highlighted the progress made by bringing health services and decision-making closer to communities through the HSE Enhanced Community Care programme.

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly’with Christopher O'Sullivan TD and Maureen Minihane, Dir. of Nursing during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly’with Christopher O'Sullivan TD and Maureen Minihane, Dir. of Nursing during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“The work I have seen underway in west Cork today shows that this integrated way of working is embedded here and delivering results for communities.”

Mr Donnelly first cut the ribbon on the 32,000 sq ft Bantry Primary Care Centre, which is home to 18 medical and healthcare services and two GP practices.

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets Dr Hugh Brennan head of Laboratory, during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets Dr Hugh Brennan head of Laboratory, during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

He then travelled to Clonakilty Community Hospital, where he met staff and residents and viewed a recently completed 20-bed extension.

The new €5m extension will provide four additional dementia-specific beds and a new unit, called Silverwood, which will have 16 single rooms.

Finally, Mr Donnelly officially opened the 23,000 sq ft Clonakilty Primary Care Centre on Clarke St, home to 16 medical and healthcare services, with over 500 appointments per week.

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets nursing staff during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets nursing staff during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

At both official openings, speeches were given by the Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins, and by the head of primary care for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch.

Also present were community representatives from Bantry Age Friendly group, Clonakilty Men’s Shed, West Cork Traveller Organisation, Meals on Wheels, and Clonakilty Autism Friendly group.

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets Ambulance Staff Finbarr Buckley, Orla Hickey and Garry Minihane during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly meets Ambulance Staff Finbarr Buckley, Orla Hickey and Garry Minihane during his visit to Bantry General Hospital in Bantry, Co. Cork Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Mr Donnelly met staff providing services from both primary care centres, as well as the network manager for primary care services in the region, Dr Emer Shanley and the GP lead for the network, Dr Michael Kingston.

