Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 19:17

One woman dead and another badly injured in Sligo train tragedy 

The two women were struck in Ballysadare on Wednesday by the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Connolly Station in Dublin
Gardai near the scene of the train accident at Collooney, County Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

PA Reporter

One woman is dead and another badly hurt after they were hit by a train in County Sligo. 

The body of the dead woman, who was in her 40s, is still at the scene.

The other woman, who is in her 20s, is being treated at Sligo University Hospital for serious injuries.

Rail service has been disrupted. The train involved cannot be moved until permission has been granted by gardaí.

A hundred people initially stuck on board have now disembarked for a bus service, officials said.

The coroner and specialist crash investigators have been alerted to the collision.

